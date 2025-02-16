Why 'Type' Doesn't Predict Relationship Success

While we often think we know what we find attractive in a partner, research shows that those traits don't necessarily predict relationship satisfaction. Instead, the way we *feel* when we're with someone is a much stronger indicator of long-term happiness.

Although we can identify desirable traits in partners, they don't predict relationship satisfaction well. In evaluating potential partners, we don't know how it will feel to spend time with them. It’s easy to believe that each of us “has a type.” I know an appealing dating app profile when I see it, just like I’m well aware of who catches my eye on the street or exerts a gravitational pull on me across the room at a party.

It’s hard not to organize the characteristics of these people into a type, isn’t it? We naturally turn to concepts such as height, fitness, temperament, or religious affiliation, and maybe combine our preferences for those traits into an ideal partner, when we try to imagine the right person for us. But my gut sense of who is attractive to me, on closer examination, isn’t reflected in the people I’ve actually dated. When it comes to the traits I think I want, whether it’s ambition, intellectualism, or a particular body type, my partners have often deviated a fair bit from my professed “type.” Maybe this is the case for you, too? In recently published reviews, established relationship researchers Paul Eastwick and Samantha Joel provide insight into why who we think we want is often not who we end up dating. Just this year, Eastwick and Joel (2025) published a huge review of mate evaluation research—in plain language, the science of how people perceive their potential (and actual) romantic partners. Their first big point: you can ask people all day what they find attractive in a partner, but none of the many traits people list—including physical attraction—actually predict how satisfied they’ll be in a relationship. Not just that, but the traits we say we find attractive actually predict little of the variance in our relationship satisfaction. That’s statistics speak for, “the traits you say matter to you aren’t actually strong indicators of whether you’ll be satisfied dating a particular person.” This seems to be true for pretty much everybody.Eastwick and Joel also note that don’t matter much once I’m partnered with somebody? Why have you been happily partnered with somebody who’s “not really my type on paper” or “not who I expected to fall in love with”? In a paper from 2023, co-written with their colleague Eli Finkel, Eastwick and Joel give us an answer. Using what they call Mate Evaluation Theory, they draw to how the information we have about potential partners changes over time, and why that might make all the difference (Eastwick et al., 2023). When evaluating a potential partner, we have lots of information about their apparent traits, but almost no experience relating to them. Lacking experience with the person, we rely heavily on what we know about ourselves, and traits that are universally considered desirable, to evaluate their worthiness as a mate. As we spend more time with that person, however, we evaluate them less on how conventionally desirable they are or how much they fit our preferred traits, and more on how they behave with us, how it feels to be in relationship with them. And that kind of fit—the fit of how it feels to be together—is a much stronger predictor of relationship satisfaction. Does this mean you should stop choosing potential partners based on whether they have traits you desire? Hardly. Compatibilities such as sharing interests with a partner and feeling physically attracted to them will always matter. But we should all try to stay aware of how little we know about our potential partners, and how truly important the knowledge gained from experiencing them in relationship is. Statistically speaking, how it feels to be with somebody more powerfully predicts relationship satisfaction than whether we look like a good match on paper. So, don’t ignore your initial attraction signals, but stay open to the possibility that your “type” reflects what you value in general, but can’t predict how a particular person will actually make you feel in relationship. If somebody doesn’t check all the boxes you have in mind, but it just feels right—or even amazing—to be spending time with them, listen to that. How we relate to each other, how we make each other feel, is what seems to count most, and that’s why you may end up (happily) dating somebody who doesn’t seem to be your type





PsychToday / 🏆 714. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

RELATIONSHIPS COMPATIBILITY ATTRACTION MATE SELECTION RELATIONSHIP SATISFACTION

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Honda HRC Performance Variants: Exceeding Type R and Type SHonda's performance division, HRC, is hinting at factory-built models equipped with high-performance parts from the get-go. These variants could surpass existing Type R and Type S models, offering an even more extreme performance experience. The first model is expected to be based on either the Honda Civic Type R or Acura Integra Type S. While a concrete plan is yet to be unveiled, Honda Racing president Koji Watanabe confirmed development of performance parts and the possibility of an HRC-branded model.

Read more »

Flu Season 2023: What to Know About Type A vs. Type BThis article breaks down the differences between influenza A and B, their symptoms, severity, and prevalence during the current flu season. It also discusses flu vaccines, prevention measures, and treatment options.

Read more »

Anesthesia Type Doesn't Significantly Impact Cognitive Decline in Older Hip Fracture PatientsA new study suggests that the type of anesthesia used in older adults undergoing hip fracture surgery doesn't significantly affect their risk of cognitive decline one year later. While both regional and general anesthesia were studied, no notable differences were found in cognitive function, quality of life, or mental health outcomes between the two groups. However, the study highlights the vulnerability of patients with pre-existing mild cognitive impairment to long-term decline after surgery, emphasizing the need for routine preoperative cognitive screening.

Read more »

Why AI and the brain perceive only what they predict, not what's actually there.Why predicting what will happen is more important than reporting what did happen.

Read more »

Why Lara Jean Doesn’t Appear In XO Kitty Season 2Dani Kessel Odom (they/them) is a Denver-based writer and editor who has worked in the business for nine years. They received a Bachelor of Arts in English Writing from the University of Colorado–Denver with a minor in Psychology. They took courses on filmography and scriptwriting which cultivated their love of pop culture.

Read more »

Why Catherine Doesn't Fully Trust Peter In The Night Agent Season 2Angel Shaw is a Core Features Senior Writer with Screen Rant who knows far too much about the worlds of Harry Potter and The Lord of the Rings.

Read more »