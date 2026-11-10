Why Twin Peaks Has a Lower Rotten Tomatoes Score Than The Sopranos

An analysis of why Twin Peaks holds a 77% Rotten Tomatoes rating despite its legacy, contrasting it with The Sopranos and Breaking Bad while examining the impact of Season 2's cancellation and divisive reception.

Twin Peaks holds a 77% approval rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, placing it significantly behind peer masterpieces like The Sopranos at 92%, The Wire at 94%, and Breaking Bad at 96%. This discrepancy persists despite the show being widely ranked alongside those series as one of the greatest television programs ever produced. The 77% score indicates that nearly a quarter of all critics issued negative reviews during its initial run.

Season 2 Backlash Drives Score Down

The core mechanism behind this lower aggregate score lies in the dramatic shift in critical reception between the first and second seasons of the series. Season one received almost unanimous praise and currently holds an impressive 91% score on the platform. However, the reveal of Laura Palmer's killer in season two caused a critical hit that dragged the overall series average down. Rotten Tomatoes aggregates every available review, and the divisive nature of season two resulted in a near-rotten 64% rating for that specific season.

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David Lynch and co-creator Mark Frost were forced to answer the central mystery due to pressure from ABC, which teased the reveal throughout the summer hiatus. This decision effectively killed the series' primary hook and led to its cancellation shortly thereafter. The algorithmic median of these conflicting reviews creates a tepid 77% score that does not fully capture the show's cultural impact.

Unconventional Narrative Polarized Critics

Twin Peaks fundamentally changed what television could achieve by tearing up the traditional rulebook of narrative structure. The series began as a typical small-town soap opera but evolved into a gonzo supernatural odyssey that defied conventional storytelling. While some critics recognized this revolutionary genius, others found the approach polarizing and difficult to engage with.

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Television traditionally wraps storylines in a neat bow by the end of an episode, as seen in procedural dramas like Columbo. In contrast, Twin Peaks refused to offer closure or explain events in plain terms. David Lynch brought his distinctly disturbing cinematic voice, previously seen in films like Eraserhead and Blue Velvet, to the small screen. This ambiguity left much up to interpretation, a choice that alienated casual viewers and many working critics at the time of release.

Contemporary Reviews Differ From Retrospective Praise

There is a significant gap between the newspaper reviews printed in the early 1990s and modern commentary on the show. Rotten Tomatoes includes retrospective reviews written decades later, such as the author's own review of Goodfellas, which was not even released when the critic was born. These modern assessments reflect the show's current status as a seminal masterpiece, distinct from the initial critical reception.

The platform's reliance on contemporary criticism during the show's run fails to account for its long-term influence. A 77% score is often associated with safe, serviceable shows like Lioness, a Taylor Sheridan action series that does not strive for uniqueness. Twin Peaks, however, actively sought to stand out and be special, a quality that contemporary critics often misinterpreted as confusing or unsatisfying.

Legacy Impact and Future Implications

The discrepancy between Twin Peaks' critical score and its reputation highlights the limitations of aggregator metrics for cult classics. The show's willingness to prioritize artistic vision over audience appeasence remains a defining characteristic. Future viewers and critics continue to debate whether the show's ambiguity was a strength or a flaw in storytelling.

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The cancellation after season two left a cliffhanger that remained unresolved for two and a half decades. This unresolved status has only added to the mythos of the series in the eyes of fans and modern scholars. The low Rotten Tomatoes score serves as a historical artifact of the television landscape in the 1990s rather than an accurate measure of the show's enduring quality.