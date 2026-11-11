Why Tommy Lloyd is sticking with Bryce James in Arizona's starting lineup

Tommy Lloyd has relied heavily on his starters through the first three games of the season, with roughly 82% of Arizona's 269 total points scored by the startin

Nov 5, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Bryce James dribbles the ball during the second half against the Cal Poly Mustangs at McKale Center at ALKEME Arena.

| IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Tommy Lloyd has relied heavily on his starters through the first three games of the season, with roughly 82% ofIt has been more about the starting four, however, with 212 of those 220 points coming from the quartet of Ivan Kharchenkov, Mo Krivas, Caleb Holt, and Dennis Dixon, while starting small forward Bryce James has just eight points in 35 total minutes - despite starting all three games. Even though JJ Mandaquit and Cameron Holmes regularly play more minutes, James remains the starter for coach Lloyd - a decision that began in the exhibition slate and has carried into the first two weeks of the regular season.

Also read REPORT: Michigan to Start Tommy Carr vs. Oregon With Bryce Underwood Wrinkle

Nov 5, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Bryce James dribbles the ball until the timer runs out at the end of the second half against the Cal Poly Mustangs at McKale Center at ALKEME Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect James played 13 minutes on Tuesday night against Northern Arizona, scoring three points on 1-3 shooting while adding two assists, two steals, and one blocked shot in a quietly productive performance for the Wildcats - while continuing to draw praise from his head coach for his growth over the past year.

"He’s growing," Lloyd said after the game. "You see him kind of more comfortable making hustle plays and connecting the dots here and there. That’s kind of what he’s out there to do. I know Bryce can make the three, but I like all the other stuff that he’s developing.

Advertisement

" James is eighth on the team in minutes but third in steals and tied for fourth in assists, showing the ability to contribute without putting up big scoring numbers. The 6'5 guard is the youngest son of NBA superstar LeBron James, although he wasn't a highly rated recruit out of Sierra Canyon High School - joining Arizona as a 3-star guard ranked No. 283 in the 2025 class composite rankings at 247Sports.

James redshirted last year, and that year of growth and development has put him in a position to help this Wildcats team this season, especially while they are short a player in the frontcourt. Mar 19, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Clemson Tigers forward RJ Godfrey participates in a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Benchmark International Arena.

| IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect James is starting for Arizona in large part because of the absence of RJ Godfrey, who remains ineligible to suit up for the Wildcats amidst an ongoing battle for eligibility. , in the hopes that a judge will grant a TRO or injunction to force the school to certify him as eligible.

A hearing was held on Tuesday but a ruling was not made, and a follow up was set for Nov. 17 which will keep Godfrey out for Arizona's road matchup against Auburn on Friday. Lloyd said the team hasn't "made any final long-term decisions on the starting lineup" but it is widely expected Godfrey would immediately start alongside Krivas and Kharchenkov in the frontcourt, pushing James into the second unit alongside Holmes, Mandaquit, and Brnovic.

Advertisement

Godfrey's return would instantly solve many of Arizona's issues around physicality and interior scoring, while adding major depth to a roster that has been rather thin outside of the starters. While it would limit playing time opportunities for James, he'll still figure into the rotation as long as he continues to play hard defensively and hit open threes - extremely necessary skills on this roster going forward in 2026-27.

Next up for Arizona is a road game at Auburn on Friday, Nov. 13. The game will tip at 7:00 PM MST and be broadcast on ESPN2. Andy Patton is a college basketball writer with deep ties to both Gonzaga and Arizona. A Gonzaga alumnus who graduated in 2013, he has hosted the Locked On Zags podcast covering Gonzaga basketball since 2021 and has co-hosted the Locked On College Basketball podcast since 2022.

His years covering the Bulldogs have also given him extensive familiarity with Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd, who spent more than two decades on Mark Few’s staff at Gonzaga before taking over the Wildcats in 2021. Andy has worked in sports media since 2017, with experience covering nearly every major sport.

He covered the Seattle Seahawks for USA TODAY from 2017–21, where he also spent time covering the USC Trojans and Oregon Ducks, and previously served as lead writer for College Sports Wire. He has also covered the NBA, NHL and MLB for various TEGNA outlets, including KREM in Spokane, 12News in Phoenix and KING 5 in Seattle. Andy now lives in Spokane, Washington, with his wife, daughter and dog.