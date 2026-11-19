Todd Monken welcomed the Browns’ Sunday Night Football flex with a candid observation about coaches, kickoff times and winning.

Todd Monken took the Browns’ move to Sunday Night Football as a sign of progress. To him, it’s when a team keeps getting the 1 p.m. slot that a coach should worry.

The Cleveland Browns head coach welcomed his team’s move into Sunday Night Football with an observation about how coaches end up out of work. Cleveland is 6-4 entering its bye week, and the NFL has moved its November 29 home game against the Las Vegas Raiders into prime time. Asked Wednesday about the change, Monken said a schedule that never attracts national attention can tell a coach something uncomfortable.

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“You’re on a trajectory to be fired at some point,” Monken said, “because you’re at one o’clock every week. ” The remark came during a question about the Browns earning a larger audience, not his job security. Monken viewed the flex as recognition of his players’ success and a chance for a young team to play another meaningful game. Cleveland will host Las Vegas at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC rather than its previously scheduled afternoon kickoff.

The NFL announced the change Tuesday.

“I said it at the beginning of the year. I mean, you want to be on Thursday Night, Sunday Night, Monday Night — you want to be flexed, means you’re having a good year,” Monken said.

“So, you’re fighting like hell to get to where you’re on national TV. So, if people are going to watch football, and more importantly than that, an opportunity to get to seven . ” The NFL can adjust game schedules up to 12 days before kickoff, although changes during Thanksgiving week are uncommon because of the number of nationally televised games.

The decision comes as the Chargers have struggled to a 1-8 record, while Patriots quarterback Drake Maye remains sidelined indefinitely with a right ankle injury. New England has lost two consecutive games and three of its past four, diminishing the appeal of a matchup that was a rematch of last season's AFC wild-card round.

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The league also announced that the Tennessee Titans' game against the Jacksonville Jaguars will move to 1 p.m. The game will mark Cleveland's second prime-time appearance of the season after defeating Pittsburgh on Thursday night in Week 4. It will also be the Browns' first appearance on "Sunday Night Football" since facing Baltimore in 2021. Las Vegas will make its prime-time debut this season and its first "Sunday Night Football" appearance since 2023.

Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza, selected first overall in April's NFL Draft, made his first professional start last Sunday against Seattle. The rookie completed 17 of 29 passes for 143 yards in a 21-13 defeat. The Browns have given the league a reason to put Huntington Bank Field on that stage. They are 4-0 at home for the first time since 1963, with all four victories featuring a late fourth-quarter winning drive.

“Oh, it’s a huge advantage. Huge advantage,” Monken said of playing at home.

“Making it hard for the opposing offense, cadence-wise, being able to function, and making an advantage for us when we’re on offense. I mean, it’s a huge advantage, and it should be playing at home. ” Their latest game required a comeback from 17 points down against Houston. Cleveland won 27-24, scoring the go-ahead touchdown with 53 seconds remaining.

Those finishes have helped the Browns reach the bye with a winning record, but they also leave Monken with work to do before the national broadcast. Cleveland has repeatedly needed to recover from poor starts. Along with the Houston deficit, the Browns fell behind Baltimore by 10 points and Tennessee by 14 in the first quarters of those games. Quarterback Deshaun Watson has helped them recover.

The quarterback threw for 300 yards in each of his last three starts, and his sixth fourth-quarter go-ahead drive against Houston tied Bernie Kosar for the second most in a season in franchise history. Monken said Wednesday that his staff would use the bye for self-scouting and an early start on Las Vegas, rather than leave its preparation until Thanksgiving week.

The extra time gives Cleveland a chance to address its slow starts before trying to win a fifth consecutive home game. The Raiders still have a game to play first. Las Vegas travels to Denver Sunday before visiting Cleveland. The Browns can spend that Sunday studying their next opponent, then return to a home field where nobody has beaten them this season.

Todd Monken took the Browns’ move to Sunday Night Football as a sign of progress.head coach welcomed his team’s move into Sunday Night Football with an observation about how coaches end up out of work. Cleveland is 6-4 entering its bye week, and theAsked Wednesday about the change, Monken said a schedule that never attracts national attention can tell a coach something uncomfortable.

“You’re on a trajectory to be fired at some point,” Monken said, “because you’re at one o’clock every week. ”, not his job security. Monken viewed the flex as recognition of his players’ success and a chance for a young team to play another meaningful game.

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“I said it at the beginning of the year. I mean, you want to be on Thursday Night, Sunday Night, Monday Night — you want to be flexed, means you’re having a good year,” Monken said.

“So, you’re fighting like hell to get to where you’re on national TV. So, if people are going to watch football, and more importantly than that, an opportunity to get to seven . ” The NFL can adjust game schedules up to 12 days before kickoff, although changes during Thanksgiving week are uncommon because of the number of nationally televised games.

The decision comes as the Chargers have struggled to a 1-8 record, while Patriots quarterback Drake Maye remains sidelined indefinitely with a right ankle injury. New England has lost two consecutive games and three of its past four, diminishing the appeal of a matchup that was a rematch of last season's AFC wild-card round.

The league also announced that the Tennessee Titans' game against the Jacksonville Jaguars will move to 1 p.m. The game will mark Cleveland's second prime-time appearance of the season after defeating Pittsburgh on Thursday night in Week 4. It will also be the Browns' first appearance on"Sunday Night Football" since facing Baltimore in 2021. Las Vegas will make its prime-time debut this season and its first"Sunday Night Football" appearance since 2023.

Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza, selected first overall in April's NFL Draft, made his first professional start last Sunday against Seattle. The rookie completed 17 of 29 passes for 143 yards in a 21-13 defeat.

“Oh, it’s a huge advantage. Huge advantage,” Monken said of playing at home.

“Making it hard for the opposing offense, cadence-wise, being able to function, and making an advantage for us when we’re on offense. I mean, it’s a huge advantage, and it should be playing at home. ” Their latest game required a comeback from 17 points down against Houston. Cleveland won 27-24, scoring the go-ahead touchdown with 53 seconds remaining.

Those finishes have helped the Browns reach the bye with a winning record, but they also leave Monken with work to do before the national broadcast. Cleveland has repeatedly needed to recover from poor starts. Along with the Houston deficit, the Browns fell behind Baltimore by 10 points and Tennessee by 14 in the first quarters of those games.

, and his sixth fourth-quarter go-ahead drive against Houston tied Bernie Kosar for the second most in a season in franchise history. Monken said Wednesday that his staff would use the bye for self-scouting and an early start on Las Vegas, rather than leave its preparation until Thanksgiving week. The extra time gives Cleveland a chance to address its slow starts before trying to win a fifth consecutive home game. The Raiders still have a game to play first.

Las Vegas travels to Denver Sunday before visiting Cleveland. The Browns can spend that Sunday studying their next opponent, then return to a home field where nobody has beaten them this season.