Despite being one of the most popular and busiest national parks in the United States, there are secluded spots to be discovered in Acadia for moments of tranquility, as Rhian Lubin discovers

The Independent and Yahoo will earn a commission from purchases made via links in this article. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Floating gently on the calm Atlantic waters of a secluded pebbled cove as the sun beat down, it was impossible not to feel completely at peace.

, until a couple of hikers came by and asked how cold the water was — somewhere between 50F - 55F that morning. A local guide who knew all of the hidden trails brought my husband and me to the beauty spot for “saltwater immersion therapy” – a wellness way of saying ain the sea. After the cold plunge, we were given robes and sipped hot honey and peppermint tea on the beach, feeling totally relaxed.

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The experience was provided by our accommodation, Terramor, a luxury glamping resort on the fringes of the park. The concealed beach provided an escape from the crowds Acadia attracts. With 130 miles of stunning hiking trails to explore and 45 miles of carriage roads for cyclists, there’s a reason four million people flock to explore the coastal park every year.

And even in a country where 92 percent of households rely on a vehicle, exploring Acadia is doable, and arguably more enjoyable, without a car. From May through October, the free Island Explorer shuttle runs 12 routes around the island seven days a week. A secluded cove in Acadia National Park where we enjoyed a cold plunge.

The water was somewhere between 10 and 13C that morning, and we learned breathing techniques to make the most of the experience Stepping off the bus at the glorious Sand Beach, I couldn’t help but feel a little smug after watching others fight for a space in the packed car park. Although at the mercy of the bus schedule, it was frequent and reliably on time.

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Secluded spots are aplenty in the park if you do your research, but the most popular hikes are also worth exploring. Cadillac Mountain is the highest point on the eastern seaboard, for which people get up at 2am to reach the summit to see the sunrise. And the notorious Beehive Trail is so popular that a line often forms to scale its steep and narrow cliff face using metal rungs.

Both were too ambitious for our agenda, opting instead for a walk around the iconic Jordan Pond, a glacially formed lake that sits beneath the Bubble Mountains. On the loop, we took a detour and made the steep climb up to Bubble Rock, where the craggy forest trail soon gave way to sweeping views of Jordan Pond and, on a clear day, the surrounding islands. .

For a quieter hike, the Gorham Mountain trail that runs close to the coast is a great alternative. We only passed a handful of people on the trail and the views were spectacular.

A walk around Jordan Pond, a popular and easy hike in the national park, offers some of the best views in Acadia The town of Bar Harbor is a solid base for a few days of exploring Acadia, with bus services departing regularly from the Village Green. Main Street is lined with more souvenir shops than anyone could ever need, but there are plenty of bars and restaurants to kick back with a lobster roll and a blueberry ale — Maine staples.

Bar Harbor excels at seafood. Our favorites were The Barnacle for oysters, McKay’s Public House for seafood risotto, and Side Street Cafe’s lobster mac & cheese, followed by its famous blueberry pie. For an upscale dinner fit for a president, snag a reservation at Havana, a Latin-American restaurant. It proudly displays a photograph of Barack and Michelle Obama’s “date night” circa 2010 in the window, and is considered one of the best restaurants on the island.

With 130 miles of stunning hiking trails to explore and 45 miles of carriage roads for cyclists, there’s a reason four million people flock to explore Maine’s Acadia National Park every year There’s more nature to explore near town. At low tide, Bar Island is accessible for a short window on foot via the sandbar, a natural walkway that disappears when the tide comes rushing back in. Keep an eye on the time.

Locals shared tales of tourists who either got stranded on the island for nine hours until the next low tide, or had to catch a lift back to the mainland from one of the lobster boats for a hefty fee. From the amount of moose-themed merchandise Bar Harbor’s souvenir shops stock, you’d be forgiven for thinking you might spot one in Acadia. But the best chance of encountering wildlife is at sea.

We saw bald eagles, ospreys, and grey seals on a two-hour sail aboard the Mary Todd schooner. On a kayaking trip around Bar Island and the Porcupine Islands , there were more bald eagle sightings, and a curious harbor seal pup popped up close to our kayaks. The town of Bar Harbor as seen from Bar Island, accessible for a short window on foot via the sandbar Bangor is a short flight from New York airports.

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Flights from other US airports depart daily during peak season, including Boston Logan, O’Hare, and Washington, D.C. Return flights start from £224 approx. If you’re not renting a car, catch the bus from Bangor Airport to Bar Harbor . Alternatively, dozens of local taxi operators are listed on the Bangor Airport website; just make sure to book your return journey in advance.

Uber and Lyft also operate in the Bangor area. Opened in 2020, Terramor is camping for those who want to connect with nature while still enjoying the luxuries of a hotel. And it’s a real treat. The canvas tents sleep solo travelers, couples, or families, and are furnished with soft comfortable beds, extra blankets, and heaters as it can get chilly at night.

The bathroom has a double walk-in shower and his-and-hers sinks. Tents have electricity and wifi, a high-end electric kettle for tea or coffee, and a cooler. One of the luxury tents at Terramor, which sleeps solo travellers, couples and families. At night, roast marshmallows around the fire pit The resort, open seasonally from May through October, has a swimming pool and jacuzzi – perfect for relaxing after a hike.

At night, dinner and drinks are served in the main lodge, where guests can unwind playing card games by the roaring fire. The only downside is that the resort does not allow guests to bring food purchased offsite, so you can’t cook at your fire pit. A buffet-style breakfast is included in the daily rate, with muffins, bagels, oatmeal, eggs and fruit.

Terramor arranges guided hikes and saltwater immersion therapy for an additional cost. The best part, though, turned out to be free. Thanks to the lack of light pollution, the Acadia area has some of the darkest skies on the East Coast. On our last cloudless night, the stars put on a spectacular show as we roasted marshmallows over the fire.

This boutique hotel in downtown Bar Harbor is located on Cottage Street and, despite being just a two-minute walk from the chaos of Main Street, it provides a quiet retreat. Rooms are spacious, and the beds are so comfortable that you’ll likely crash out as soon as your head hits the pillow. The Pathmaker’s main draw was a slap-up breakfast, included in the room rate .

The menu is wide-ranging, from a plate of scrambled eggs and bacon to apple pie oatmeal and blueberry pancakes. The portions were so generous that we didn’t feel hungry even hours later while in the national park.