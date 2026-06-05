Why This Activist Tennessee Politician Crashed CMA Fest

Bryan Andrews, a left-leaning country singer, brought Tennessee representative Justin Pearson onstage at CMA Fest to talk about voting.

debut on Thursday afternoon by taking the stage to a recording of President Trump’s greatest hits. But the Carrollton, Missouri, country singer wasn’t playing talking points like “We will make America great again!

” over the PA in agreement. Rather, he was there to light them up.of Trump and the Republican Party in a series of often expletive-laced videos. Onstage at CMA Fest, he let his music do the talking, performing songs like “Are We Great Yet? ” and the new “Not See” to a modest but lively and diverse crowd, some wearing Black Lives Matter T-shirts, others in hats that read “Resist.

” One man on the street posed for photos with a “Fuck Trump” flag draped across his back. But Andrews didn’t tackle his CMA Fest debut alone. Near the end of his 5 p.m. set, he welcomed state Rep. Justin J. Pearson, a candidate running to represent Tennessee’s 9th congressional district, who, along with Rep.

Justin Jones, was expelled for his role in a gun control protest on the Tennessee State House floor in 2023. — railed against billionaires, data centers, and the high cost of living in the U.S., before imploring the crowd, many of them tourists unable to cast a ballot in Tennessee, to vote.following his CMA Fest appearance.

“All across this country you need to be exercising your right to vote. Check your registration, make sure your family is registered, and then go exercise your right to vote. Because that’s our power, and if we lose that, that’s another way that we lose our ability to stand up to these billionaires, to people who are really trying to take over our country in really dangerous ways.

”“We’ve been fast friends since,” says Pearson, who stayed onstage with Andrews to sing along to Andrews’ song “Yeehaw” .

“Music is a protest. With all this racist redistricting going on, music really met the moment. ”Jason Aldean performed for the thousands gathered at Nissan Stadium. While Andrews was on a smaller stage downtown, outside of the city’s arena, he says he was thrilled by the turnout, even if he noted some surprised faces from the stage.

“It was a little bit surprising, but I think it worked out and I think people are starting to realize that art and politics plays a huge role in everybody’s life,” Andrew says. Madonna Transforms Times Square Into a Dance Floor and Reminds Everyone Who the 'Mother' of Pop Is‘Top Gun: Maverick' Actor James Handy Stabbed to Death, Girlfriend's Son Arrested It’s a message that Pearson hopes country music fans absorb from his surprise CMA Fest drop-in.

“Whether you’re Democrat, Republican, Independent, or whatever it is, people are talking about issues, about the economic problems we’re dealing with, healthcare problems we’re dealing with,” he says. “Country music fans are living in a difficult time right now, and being able to speak to that is very important.

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