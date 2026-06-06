Why Thermopolis should be your next weekend getaway

This easy road trip combines two universally child-approved activities — dinosaurs and splashing around — with a laid-back pace ideal for supervising adults.

The answer is different for everyone, but it's usually some combination of adventure for the kids, relaxation for the parents who have dealt with adventurous kids all day, scenic views dramatic enough to satisfy Utah standards and enough variety to prevent anyone from saying, "I'm bored!

" before noon. , comes in. This easy road trip combines two universally child-approved activities — dinosaurs and splashing around — with a laid-back pace ideal for supervising adults. We'll cover the dinosaur center, the hot springs, nearby adventures, and a sample itinerary designed to keep everyone happy ..

Specifically, blame its enormous dinosaur skeletons and real fossil dig sites that have produced many of the fossils displayed in the museum. Some of the superstars include: The Thermopolis Archaeopteryx: A rare and important fossil showing the evolutionary link between dinosaurs and bird. Supersaurus "Jimbo": A 106-foot sauropod skeleton that is absolutely, positively, scientifically enormous. Kosmoceratops: A horned dinosaur with a dramatic and unusual crown of horns, because apparently some dinosaurs accessorized.

Even better, visitors can tour excavation sites or join hands-on dig programs, which is basically permission to get dirty in the name of science. Bonus: You will be serenaded by dinosaur facts the entire way home. This is your reality whether you accept it or not, so be prepared.

"Thermopolis" is Greek for "hot city. " If you guessed it was named after its abundant natural hot springs, you're absolutely correct! If you guessed it was a confident tourism slogan, you're… also maybe right? The town's hot springs naturally flow around 135 degrees, then cooled down to more-human friendly temperatures.

They're a perfect complement to a long day exploring dinosaur fossils. If you live in Utah, a non-scenic drive can feel foreign—scary even. Luckily, the drive from Utah delivers big Wyoming energy the entire way, with dramatic rock formations and long cinematic stretches reminiscent of a John Wayne feature. This is not a place for rushing, and that's a wonderful thing for vacationers.

Downtown adds just the right dose of old-West charm and local shops to make wandering around feel worthwhile rather than a way to kill time before dinner. , families can hike around the area, spot bison roaming nearby or get out on the water with rafting, kayaking and fishing possible around the nearby Bighorn River.. When planning your trip, make room for the stars of the show — dinosaurs and hot springs — and let the rest fall into place.

Our suggested itinerary:, tour the museum or dig sites, then balance all that excitement with hot springs time at the state park's bath house or, grab breakfast or one last treat, then head home through that wide-open Wyoming scenery. Or to Grand Teton and Yellowstone if you're quite ready to come home yet.





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