Why there's a 9-foot-tall piano sitting outside of Abravanel Hall

A 9-foot-tall playable piano art piece draws attention to an event coming to Salt Lake City this month, but it also might inspire new players.

People line up to play a 9-foot-tall, 13-foot-wide piano, the latest version of "Key Changes," in the plaza outside of Abravanel Hall in Salt Lake City on Friday.

The playable art piece will remain in the plaza for the summer. It's part of "Key Changes," celebrating the 2026 Bachauer International Piano Competition. SALT LAKE CITY — Jason Manley has always been drawn to the piano as a music lover, and his latest piece might just be the ultimate version.

Manley, an Ogden-based artist whose past work features many sculptures and public artworks, was hired to design a piece celebrating the instrument ahead of the"The sculpture developed very organically," he explained, shortly after pulling off a tarp to reveal the piece placed on the plaza outside of the venue, 123 W. South Temple. The piece stands at 9 feet tall and 13 feet wide, made from pieces of five pianos.

It's playable while people can also view the many pieces that go into the magical sound it produces.

"I was thinking about music a lot during it," Manley said, noting the design symbolizes the functions of each piece and the emotions they can evoke. "Hopefully, the sculpture will provide this kind of other side of music that is creating a visual along with the rhythm.

" His piece is the newest form of "Key Changes," an art project led by the Gina Bachauer International Piano Foundation and The Blocks, a joint venture between Salt Lake City and Salt Lake County for arts and culture programs within the downtown core. Utah artist Jason Manley speaks about his piece for "Key Changes" at an unveiling event in Salt Lake City on Friday, June 5, 2026.

It's an all-ages attraction that anyone can view or play through Labor Day weekend. The foundation celebrated its installation on Friday with a mini concert by Utah pianist Bennett Larsen, one of the competitors in the upcoming Young Artists Competition, who played over the sounds of construction and buzzing light-rail trains downtown.

The competition will bring 56 of the best pianists between the ages of 11 and 18 from Utah and 14 different countries, June 14 through June 27. That's out of a field of over 300 applicants seeking to participate, said Kary Billings, executive director of the Bachauer foundation. The foundation pulls off the event every two years. Expert pianists will have similar concerts on the plaza on July 10 and Aug. 14, as well.

Having the piece out there and the competition could draw people west of downtown Main Street, which is currently a struggle while the Delta Center is closed for renovations. The same goes for any event happening at Abravanel Hall or the neighboring Salt Palace Convention Center.

"I think, generally, just adding to the ecosystem what's available to do downtown is really important while that space is closed," said Lucas Horns, program director for The Blocks. Utah artist Jason Manley speaks about his piece for "Key Changes" at an unveiling event in Salt Lake City on Friday. Billings hopes it might inspire people to pick up new musical skills because a previous iteration of "Key Changes" already did that..

Visitors of all ages came by and played at times throughout the summer, and some even picked up new skills from it, he said. One story resonated the most. Gina Bachauer Piano Foundation officials expected to find the pianos out of tune, since the pianos had been left out in the heat and other elements for months.

However, they kept finding one of them in tune and playable throughout the project's run. It turns out that one resident, Steven Mueller, started watching YouTube tutorials and learned how to tune pianos through the ones set up on the plaza, Project leaders were so inspired that they ultimately donated a piano to him when the exhibit was removed, so he could keep playing on his home porch, Horns said.

"We had a lot of excitement and interest , and we hope the replicate that this summer," Billings said. The Key Takeaways for this article were generated with the assistance of large language models and reviewed by our editorial team. The article, itself, is solely human-written. St. George teacher does 'art drops' as a way to make kids smile during summerCarter Williams is a reporter for KSL.

He covers Salt Lake City, statewide transportation issues, outdoors, the environment and weather. He is a graduate of Southern Utah University. A new look and new names to fill in as Utah's largest farmers market returns





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