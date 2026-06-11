Why The World Is Dancing Will Be One Of The Biggest Anime Of The Year

HIDIVE has officially beaten out Crunchyroll and other streaming sites for Cypic’s The World Is Dancing, and that’s nothing short of amazing. While The World Is Dancing was only announced last January, it immediately received incredible hype for its gorgeous visuals and direction, all of which have only gotten better with each new trailer. Cypic has slowly become one of the biggest studios around, with them even doing the upcoming Kagurabachi anime, and The World Is Dancing looks to be another big winner for them.

Crunchyroll might be the biggest name in anime, but one of the sites closest behind them is undoubtedly HIDIVE . Not only does HIDIVE get many great exclusives Crunchyroll and other sites fail to acquire, but they’ve even started bringing anime to theaters, so while Crunchyroll might be seen as the prestige streaming platform , HIDIVE can’t be overlooked in the slightest.

Granted, HIDIVE has fallen off in prominence in recent years, most notably in how Oshi no Ko, their biggest exclusive, became a title shared with Crunchyroll starting from season 3, but now and then, they still manage to grab a title that becomes either a cult hit or one of the biggest hits of the season. The summer 2026 anime season is poised to be no different, as surprisingly, it’s HIDIVE, not Crunchyroll, that’s grabbed what’s poised to be one of the biggest and most gorgeous anime of the season, if not the year.

Why The World Is Dancing Will Be One Of The Biggest Anime Of The Yea





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HIDIVE Crunchyroll Anime The World Is Dancing Cypic Visuals Direction Hype Gorgeous Traditional Japanese Theatre Art Of Noh Historical Figure Zeami Motokiyo Unique Historical Story Streaming Platform Rivals Pull And Influence Industry Desperate Need Of Another Hit Titles Hits K-On! Clannad Dark Gathering Gushing Over Magical Girls Summer 2026 Anime Library Obscurity Travesty Titles That Are Worth Getting Hyped Up About Great Titles Unique Historical Story Streaming Site Like HIDIVE Animation Drama Release Date Network Cast Seasons Powered By Expand Collapse

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