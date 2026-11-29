The Washington Wizards fired head coach Brian Keefe on Saturday, just 20 games into the season. Why now was the right time and what could come next.

The Wizards have made a big change just 20 games into the season. On Saturday, Washington fired head coach Brian Keefe mere hours after a blowout loss to the Magic.

Assistant coach Adam Caporn will take over for the remainder of the season, After starting the season 4–3, the Wizards are just 3–10 since and trailed by 30 points at halftime in each of their past two games. Keefe took over as the interim coach when the franchise parted with Wes Unseld Jr. during the 2023-24 season.

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Keefe got the interim tag removed shortly after the season concluded and compiled a 50–173 record through parts of four seasons at the head of the bench.