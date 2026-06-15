Why ‘The Walking Dead: Dead City’ Is the Perfect Opener for Monte-Carlo TV Festival: ‘It’s a True Cultural Phenomenon’

Monte Carlo TV Fest directors Cécile Menoni and Laurent Puons talk digital content, explain why ‘The Walking Dead: Dead City’ is the perfect opener

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She Didn’t Stab Me One Time! ’may be a dark show, but it’s also a fitting festival opener, argues Cécile Menoni, executive director of“Beyond its success, it is a franchise that has genuinely shaped contemporary television culture. Beneath the post-apocalyptic setting, it’s fundamentally a story about human relationships, survival and resilience.

” Sega's 'Streets of Rage' Movie Sets 'Sonic the Hedgehog' Writers Pat Casey and Josh Miller; Jeymes Samuel to Direct for Lionsgate “The fact that it continues to evolve and attract audiences after so many years speaks to the strength of its storytelling. It also reflects the increasingly global nature of television today, where a series can become a true cultural phenomenon. ” Laurent Puons, the festival’s general manager, adds: “It’s very simple.

In the 21st century, in my view, there were two important TV shows: ‘The Walking Dead’ and ‘Game of Thrones. ’ It was an honor to show it. It’s so addictive. ” Showrunner Seth Hoffman, Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan were in attendance, as well as Kristin Scott Thomas and Kurt Russell, awarded with the Crystal Nymph Award.

“They both represent “exceptional careers that have transcended generations and formats while remaining deeply connected to audiences around the world. They have each left a lasting mark on the audiovisual landscape, which is exactly what this distinction is designed to celebrate,” notes Menoni.

“It’s about identifying talent at a pivotal moment in their career. We look for artists who have already made a strong impression but whose journey feels like it is only just beginning. ” Ester Expósito and Matthew Broome “perfectly embody that spirit” thanks to their work in “Élite,” for Expósito, and, in Broome’s case, “My Fault: London.

” The launch of the Digital Competition reflects the festival’s attempt to “embrace new forms of storytelling and welcome the next generation of creators,” she adds.

“The ambition is to continue bringing together the people who are shaping the future of storytelling – whether they come from television, streaming, film or digital creation. ” Puons says: “It was important to have these ‘digital’ awards before anyone else. It’s important, because this content engages so many fans. It’s the future.

”“It will happen. I’d bet on it,” he says.

“Sometimes, a YouTuber can be just as influential as an established star. ” The Business Forum, the event’s industry sidebar, has also become an increasingly important part of the event.

“It creates space for reflection and discussion about where the industry is heading. This year, we wanted to bring together some of the most interesting voices from across the industry, from creators such as“Rather than simply discussing trends, our goal is to create practical and forward-looking conversations. ” Puons notes: “Our festival is the only event where soap operas are celebrated this way. This kind of content generates so much enthusiasm.

” Menoni observes: “Television is about discovery, but also about loyalty and emotional connection. We celebrate all forms of television, from brand-new productions to iconic programs that continue to resonate with viewers. ” She adds: “What always touches me are the moments when fans meet actors they have followed for years. You realize how much these stories and characters mean to people.

These encounters remind us that television creates very personal connections, and Monte-Carlo provides a rare opportunity to celebrate them together. ”‘I Want Your Sex’ Trailer: Olivia Wilde Is a Kinky Dominatrix in Sex-Filled ThrillerOlivia Wilde Laughs Off Trolls Comparing Her to Gollum After Viral Red Carpet Video: ‘Is That My Best Angle? No. It’s Startling’ but ‘I’m Not Dead’





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