A PSA about the increasingly popular procedure.

Though I’m a journalist whose beat is plastic surgery, I often hesitate to cover celebrity transformations—drivers though they may be of aesthetic standards and trends.

But there’s simply no ignoring the potential. Better or worse? That’s not for me to say. But the overwhelming consensus—whether the speculation is around Mandy or Bradley, John or Jennifer—is that perceived alteration of this distinctive feature can warp the identity of a face, rendering it unrecognizable.

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The internet finds thisfor likes—knows what’s actually happening with these famous faces. We don’t know what procedures they may have had done or not had done, what their motivations might have been, or if there were health issues or weight changes in play. And I’m not here to critique but to add context and clarity to the changes we’ve been seeing in some famous faces.

I also think we have to be very careful about applying the B-word to these outcomes, because we’re not privy to the patients’ aesthetic desires or their feelings about their faces, past and present. And as Louisville plastic surgeonand the uncanny valley, “an operation can be technically flawless, and individual features aesthetically pleasing, yet the overall appearance feels inexplicably wrong, because the unique characteristics defining that person's identity have been altered.

” To wit, every version of Jennifer Lawrence is stunning, I think we can all agree. But in recent photo shoots around herred carpet appearances, Lawrence’s beautiful face doesn’t exactly match the beautiful face in our collective memory. Thus, it feels wrong on some level. And whenever a star makes headlines for an alleged identity-shifting surgery, the focus very often tends to fall on the seat of familiarity in any face: the eyes.

In recent years, the upper blepharoplasty has emerged as a quick fix for tired or hooded eyes at any age. In 2025, cosmetic eyelid surgery rates went up 19% from the previous year, according to aas the most popular facial plastic surgery procedure. ) And while most patients are over 55, people under 35 represent the fastest growing group.

Blepharoplasty is, in the grand scheme, a relatively low-risk, high-reward operation for those whose eyelids are naturally of the “bedroom” variety or have grown heavy over time. Among its selling points, the procedure can be done awake, with numbing injections, in about an hour. As surgical recoveries go, this one is fairly easy. And the scars, best case, are barely perceptible.

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If executed well in the right patient, blepharoplasty—“bleph,” so breezy, we’ve colloquialized the name—doesn’t seem to have much of a downside, at least according to social media. In, researchers evaluating blepharoplasty-focused content on TikTok found that while videos made by health care professionals are more reliable and better quality than those posted by non-health care pros, “neither group adequately discusses the risk of ocular complications following a blepharoplasty.

”—which can be done alone but is very often a companion to a facelift. More and more people these days worry aboutintervention—even a minor one, like a blepharoplasty—might influence facial rejuvenation surgery down the line.

As facial plastic surgeon, MD, said in a video post that stopped my scroll earlier this year: “If you have had a previous upper eyelid lift and you have removed the skin of your upper eyelid—and particularly if you have removed a lot of it—I can no longer lift your brow to the place that I want to, because there would not be enough skin for you to be able to still close your eyes. ” She continued with a PSA: “All these women who are running to get their hooded, beautiful upper eyelids treated, just remember, when you do that, your future brow lift is going to be altered.

” When I reached out to Dr. Chance at the time to ask if she had additional thoughts on this topic, she said, “One thing that nobody’s talking about is that eyes are functional. The type of blepharoplasty that are trying to emphasize, it preserves the orbicularis muscle… Yet, every Tom, Dick, and Harry thinks they can do a skin- or muscle-removal, and take a big chunk for an upper eyelid blepharoplasty, for quote ‘bang for the buck.

’ But that will absolutely compromise your future brow lift. ” Far worse, if an eyelid lift isn’t done correctly, it can jeopardize the function and health of your eyes, leading to or exacerbating issues like dry eye and eyelid strain. Ultimately, “our eyes have to function,” says Dr. Chance.

“We’re living longer. We’re on screens. We need to go with restraint rather than TikTok trends. ” Next, I reached out to one of the oculoplastic surgeons whom Dr. Chance mentioned.

New York City-based Robert Schwarcz, MD, fully agreed about the downstream effects of an imprudent upper bleph: “It can significantly complicate, and often limit, future brow lift options, because the eyelids and brows function as a connected mechanical unit. When performing an upper eyelid blepharoplasty in a younger patient, it’s especially important to dissect conservatively and preserve the orbicularis muscle.

” Regardless of age, he’s aiming to spare the muscle in almost every patient, he says, save for the rare case where a small amount of debulking would enhance the aesthetic of the eyelid crease. What’s more, “your surgeon should be skilled and disciplined enough not to remove excessive,” he says, as this can cause the eyelid to close incompletely. He typically marks for skin removal with patients in a seated position, following the natural contour of the open eyelid.

And he’s careful to preserve at least 20 millimeters of vertical eyelid height in order to ensure the lids close comfortably and work as they should. When surgery around the eyes leaves someone looking markedly different, that’s usually because we are seeing more “tarsal platform show,” which is the space between the lashes and the crease, explains Flora Levin, MD, an oculoplastic surgeon based in Westport, Connecticut: “When skin is removed—and especially when the central eyelid fat is removed—you start seeing more of that part of the eyelid.

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And if that wasn’t the case previously, it completely changes the look. So, somebody goes from looking like Jennifer Lawrence to Angelina Jolie. ” Dr. Levin says this effect can also occur with significant weight loss. And for prospective male blepharoplasty patients, there is a PSA within the PSA: “With men, everything is more magnified,” says Dr. Levin.

“Because men naturally have a full upper eyelid with thicker skin and more fat, plus a lower-set brow, which is flatter and less arched, an aggressive upper blepharoplasty will feminize the eyelid… and look very apparent and unnatural. In male upper blepharoplasty, we have to be even more conservative. ” While the notions of an uncanny new look or eyes that can’t close are downright chilling, these aren’t the only aftershocks of an overdone or unwarranted bleph.

In addition to previously mentioned issues like dry eye and eye strain, Dr. Schwarcz warns that if too much skin is taken during an upper bleph, the brow can gradually drop, because there isn’t enough eyelid skin remaining to accommodate normal brow movement. Or, if too much fat is removed during a blepharoplasty, particularly from the central fat pad, the lids can look skeletonized.

Another problem Dr. Schwarcz commonly sees results from misdiagnosis: “When there’s clear evidence of brow ptosis , yet the surgeon performs an upper bleph instead of addressing the brow position itself. While a subsequent brow lift may provide improvement, the result can appear tight or unnatural because the upper eyelid tissues have already been compromised. ” So there you have it: The upper bleph may not be as uncomplicated as advertised.

Whatever your age or surgical status, it’s important to find a surgeon who understands the anatomical interplay of the upper face and possesses the skill and judgment to improve what’s bothering you. And even if you’re solely focused on your upper lids, your surgeon should consider the position of your brow before prescribing a bleph.

One obvious clue that a brow lift may be indicated : “if your heaviness and hooding is extending past the outer corner of your upper lids,” says Dr. Levin. That skin fold is “the result of the tail of the brow falling down,” she explains.

“And that cannot be fixed with an upper blepharoplasty. The correct method to give your eyelid the best possible appearance is to lift the tail of the brow. ” Most people seeking an upper bleph for age-related reasons need to have the lateral brow raised in order to get the most natural and most long-lasting results.

For patients considering an upper bleph, Dr. Levin has one very easy, $9.99 way for them to decide if they might be the right choice for them: “I often recommend patients try, which you can purchase on Amazon, because taping that skin inward actually simulates the upper blepharoplasty result fairly predictably. ” If that simulation is more jarring than uplifting when they look in the mirror, this is not the right surgical move. At least not for now.

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