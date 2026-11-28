The Seattle Seahawks (6-4) are in a tough spot, but it could be worse as they are a spot away from being in a playoff spot. The Seahawks are eighth in the NFC s

Oct 4, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike MacDonald is seen prior to the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Lumen Field.

Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The Seattle Seahawks are in a tough spot, but it could be worse as they are a spot away from being in a playoff spot. The Seahawks are eighth in the NFC standings, just behind the Los Angeles Rams, who got a crucial win over the Green Bay Packers on Wednesday.

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The Seahawks, however, just need to defeat the San Francisco 49ers on the road on Sunday, which seems more winnable after ​Seattle looks to bounce back and win as many games as possible to retain a playoff spot or all sevenand finish 13-4. There are reasons to believe the Seahawks can accomplish this thanks to their track record in the second half of the season under head coach Mike Macdonald.