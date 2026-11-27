The Rings of Power Season 3 Episode 7 explains why Sauron failed to recruit Balrogs. Sauron lacks the authority Morgoth held, leaving the demonic Maiar loyal only to the first Dark Lord.

Amazon Prime Video's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 3, Episode 7, provides a canonical explanation for a long-standing mystery in J.R.R. Tolkien's lore. For decades, fans have questioned why the Balrogs, powerful demons known as the Flame of the West, did not serve Sauron after he assumed the role of the primary Dark Lord in Middle-earth.

Sauron Confronts The Balrog In The Episode

In the specific episode, Sauron encounters the awakened Balrog from Khazad-dûm. During their interaction, the demon explicitly rejects Sauron's authority. The Balrog mocks Sauron, viewing him as a shallow pretender attempting to cosplay in Morgoth's crown rather than a legitimate successor to the first Dark Lord's power.

Also read The Rings of Power Season 3 Finale: Sauron's Surrender Is a Strategic Trap

A clash of swords confirms Sauron is the stronger physical being in this encounter. However, physical strength does not translate to magical or spiritual submission. The Balrog immediately makes it clear that he does not view Sauron as a superior, nor does he believe in Sauron's mission.

Spiritual Authority Versus Military Rank

Before they became flaming rage beasts, Balrogs were Maiar, spirits created by Eru Iluvatar. Sauron is also a Maia. Therefore, even if Sauron held a higher military rank in Morgoth's army, there was no inherent spiritual superiority between them. They were essentially peers in origin and nature.

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Morgoth, formerly known as Melkor, held a loftier position among the Valar. It was Morgoth who turned the Balrogs into the terrifying creatures they became. This process created a deep spiritual alliance and loyalty between Morgoth and the Balrogs that Sauron could never replicate.

The Failure To Command The Demons

Sauron simply did not have the status required to bring Balrogs under his control. The Balrogs remain loyal to the memory and authority of Morgoth alone. Had Morgoth returned in the Third Age, the Balrogs would have sprung from their pits and stood in line immediately to serve him.

This inability to command Balrogs explains why Sauron's air force consisted of fell beasts instead of mighty dragons. Dragons, too, likely only heeded the commands of Morgoth or his direct ancestors. Sauron could not replicate the total dominion the first Dark Lord once held over the most dangerous creatures of Middle-earth.

Character Motivation And Inferiority

This lore explanation aligns with the character arc portrayed in The Rings of Power. Amazon's series depicts a Sauron plagued by self-doubt, resented by his orcs, and envious of the elves. His struggle to repeat the feats of Morgoth adds to this version's growing inferiority complex.

The prevailing explanation in Tolkien lore has long been that the remaining Balrogs were lost, buried so deep in Middle-earth's darkest corners as to be virtually unobtainable. The episode adds a crucial layer to this: Sauron may have known their location, but he lacked the spiritual key to unlock their allegiance.

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Impact On The Narrative Of The Series

The conflict between Sauron and the Balrog highlights the limitations of the Dark Lord's power. While Sauron seeks to tame Mount Doom and expand his influence, he is blocked by forces that respect only Morgoth. This dynamic sets the stage for greater challenges in the war against the Free Peoples.

The Balrog's refusal to serve Sauron means Sauron must rely on other means to achieve his goals. He cannot simply summon ancient armies of fire and shadow to crush his enemies. This forces Sauron to operate with greater cunning and less brute force, altering the tactical landscape of the Second Age.

Canonical Consistency And Fan Theory

Tolkien readers have long suggested that the lack of Balrogs in Sauron's army was a matter of loyalty rather than absence. The Rings of Power is not going off-piste here by confirming this theory. The showrunners, John D. Payne and Patrick McKay, have crafted a narrative that respects the deeper mythological roots of the legendarium.

The episode serves as a critical piece of world-building that resolves inconsistencies between the source material and the television adaptation. It clarifies why Sauron, despite being Morgoth's second-in-command in the First Age, could not command the same loyalty from the Balrogs in later eras. This distinction is vital for understanding the power dynamics of Middle-earth.