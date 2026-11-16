DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn and Peter Safran depart as Jeremy Latcham takes over. The Penguin renewal stalls due to The Batman sequel priority and Lauren LeFranc's new Poison Ivy project.

DC Studios has announced a major leadership transition that casts uncertainty over the future of several high-profile projects, including The Penguin series. Co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran are departing the company, with Jeremy Latcham scheduled to assume his role as co-CEO on December 1. This executive shift has triggered widespread speculation regarding the status of the DC Universe franchise and its adjacent Elseworlds banner.

Executive Transition Disrupts Production Timeline

The departure of Gunn and Safran, who established DC Studios in 2022, creates a vacuum in decision-making for ongoing television and film initiatives. Industry sources indicate that the change in oversight is a primary factor in the stalled renewal negotiations for The Penguin. The production timeline has been paused as the studio reorients its strategic priorities under the incoming leadership of Jeremy Latcham.

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The Batman Sequel Takes Precedence for DC Studios

Trade reports confirm that Matt Reeves' The Batman - Part II is now the most immediate priority for DC Studios. The 2028 sequel is central to the studio's plan for the Elseworlds franchise, which operates independently from the main DC Universe continuity. Consequently, resources and attention have been diverted away from spinoff series like The Penguin to ensure the successful development of the next major theatrical installment.

Lauren LeFranc Pursues Poison Ivy Series Development

Showrunner Lauren LeFranc is currently developing a Poison Ivy series that would not be set within the Matt Reeves universe if produced. Her involvement in this new project, potentially alongside her Acid and Tender Productions banner, complicates scheduling for The Penguin season 2. LeFranc recently inked an overall deal with HBO and HBO Max in August 2025 to shepherd bold stories through her company.

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Colin Farrell's Limited Role in The Batman Part II

Star Colin Farrell has revealed he appears in only two scenes in the upcoming The Batman sequel. Farrell described the experience as tasting while dealing with makeup demands, but emphasized his protective stance on the Oz Cobb character. He indicated that a conversation about a second Penguin season is ongoing, though his availability may be limited by other commitments.

Robert Pattinson's Dual Commitment Creates Uncertainty

Director Matt Reeves faces potential scheduling conflicts as Robert Pattinson prepares for his role as the new James Bond. The dual commitment to the Dark Knight and the 007 franchise may impact Reeves' ability to oversee both The Batman - Part II and The Penguin season 2 simultaneously. The studio must weigh these factors when deciding whether to greenlight further episodes of the hit HBO Max series.