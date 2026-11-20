Would the Denver Nuggets ever want to reunite with Michael Porter Jr.?

Jan 4, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Michael Porter Jr. and Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The Denver Nuggets likely know they might have to make some roster changes this season.

They are 8-5 through 12 games, andas much as possible, they could use some extra help, but what would that look like? Could the Nuggets try to add a third star? Sure, that is a possibility, but with limited trade assets, it is hard to imagine how that would actually shake out.proposed a trade between the Nuggets and the Brooklyn Nets to bring Michael Porter Jr. back home, but it is far from what Denver would actually look to do.

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: Michael Porter Jr., Keon Ellis, Ben Saraf, $7.5 million trade exception , $3.4 million trade exception : Cam Johnson, Christian Braun, Zeke Nnaji, DaRon Holmes II, 2031 Cleveland Cavaliers first-rounder, 2031 Sacramento Kings second-rounder, $6 million, $9 million trade exception , $3 million trade exception Jan 29, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Michael Porter Jr. during the first quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Of course, it is hard to think of realistic trades, especially in today's NBA, but this it not what the Nuggets would want to do.

As a reminder, the Nuggets traded Michael Porter Jr. and an unprotected 2032 first-round pick to the Nets in July 2025 in exchange for Cameron Johnson. So, in this deal, they would swap back Johnson for Porter Jr., while also including starting guard Christian Braun and their only tradeable first-round pick. On the flip side, Porter Jr. is in the final year of his contract, so it would not be a long-term commitment.

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Getting off Braun and Nnaji's deals in the process would really free up their books next offseason, while having the opportunity to re-sign Porter Jr. at a more team-friendly price. We can understand why this is an idea, but it would not move the needle and would only make the franchise look worse for giving up extra assets to backtrack on last year's trade. Not to mention, Johnson has been a solid player for Denver.

He might not be as impactful offensively as Porter Jr., but he has an all-around game that has helped the Nuggets, while being about $17 million cheaper. I don't mind the idea of the Nuggets being aggressive in an attempt to try to acquire a third star, especially with the decline of Aaron Gordon, but there are likely other routes to take.

The first name that comes to mind is Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen, who could be acquired with a similar trade package. Of course, he is more valuable to the Jazz than Porter Jr. is to the Nets, but the Nuggets could potentially find a way to get it done.

Jan 13, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen goes to the basket defended by Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis during the third quarter at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect A bigger swing would be calling the Washington Wizards about Anthony Davis. The ten-time All-Star has stayed healthy so far this season, but the Wizards are struggling.

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Obviously, his $58 million cap is an issue in any trade, but there are ways to match salaries in a potential deal. A Jokic-Davis frontcourt could be enough to get Denver back into title contention, but it would be a huge gamble. Regardless, there are likely ways for the Nuggets to take a swing on a third star, but going for Porter Jr. does not seem like a realistic scenario.