Why the Most Intelligent People Can Be the Worst Listeners

Higher status correlates with lower perspective-taking.

Smart people recognize patterns more quickly, form conclusions sooner, and generate responses more rapidly. Research consistently finds that higher status correlates with worse listening, worse perspective-taking.you've likely gotten.

And the people you know best — your partner, your closest colleagues, your oldest friends — are almost certainly the people you listen to least carefully. None of this is a character flaw. It's neuroscience. But it does mean that the people most convinced they're good listeners are often the ones with the most work to do.

Smart people process faster. They recognize patterns more quickly, form conclusions sooner, and generate responses more rapidly than average. In most domains, this is an enormous asset. In listening, it's a liability.

Because while the speaker is still mid-sentence, the fast brain has already predicted where they're going, formulated a reply, and started rehearsing it. The mouth is still moving on the other side of the table, but cognitively, you've already left the building. You're no longer listening, you're waiting. And that bandwidth you've redirected toward your own brilliant response?

It was supposed to be tracking tone,attention . And when a genuinely interesting idea surfaces in their own mind mid-conversation—which happens more often for creative thinkers—the speaker in front of them starts to sound like the adults in a Peanuts cartoon. Womp womp womp. There's a separate but related problem for people who've risen in their careers, and it's a little more humbling.

, and less respectful language. The higher you climb, the more people around you self-censor, editing their concerns, softening their disagreements, waiting to see which way you lean before they say what they actually think. You stop getting the full picture, and you may not even notice, because everyone seems to be agreeing with you.. You've been rewarded for having the right answer fast.

Sitting with uncertainty, staying in discovery mode, letting someone finish a thought before you've already responded — these feel like inefficiency to a high-performing brain. The cliché is that you get promoted up to the level of your incompetence. What's less discussed is that you also get promoted up to the level of your listening — and then the listening starts to deteriorate just as the stakes get higher.to the people we know best.

The logic makes a kind of cognitive sense. With a stranger, you have no model of who they are or what they're likely to say, so you actually have to pay attention. With your spouse, your business partner, your oldest friend — you've built up years of mental models. You think you know how this sentence ends.

You think you know what they're worried about, what they're going to propose, what their objection is going to be. So you stop really listening and start confirming. You're no longer taking in information; you're pattern-matching. This is the root of a lot of conflict that seems inexplicable.

Two people who know each other deeply, who care about each other, who have communicated successfully for years — suddenly at an impasse, each convinced the other isn't listening, and both of them right. Because neither of them is actually hearing what the other is currently saying. They're each responding to their mental model of the other person, which may be months or years out of date.

The closeness bias also means that strangers are often surprisingly good at hearing us. They have no preconceptions to confirm. They have to actually listen to find out what you mean. Which is part of why venting to a relative stranger at a party sometimes feels more satisfying than talking to the people who know you best..

When we're anxious or threatened, the brain doubles down on its shortcuts — shades of gray become black and white, nuance collapses, prediction replaces perception. The moments when we most need to listen carefully are precisely the moments when it's hardest to do so. Notice when you've already formed your response while the other person is still talking.

That's the moment to consciously redirect — let the response go, come back to what they're actually saying, and trust that something better will come to you when they've finished. It usually does. Periodically remember what it felt like to be the lowest-status person in a room. The summer internship, the first job, the back of the classroom.

Thatactivates a different kind of attention — more humble, more genuinely curious, less convinced you already know. Some of the best executives I've worked with deliberately cultivate this perspective before important conversations. Every now and then, get genuinely curious about the people you think you know best. Ask them something you actually don't know the answer to — not"how was your day" but"what's something I probably don't know about you?

" or"what's been on your mind lately that you haven't told me? " You'll be surprised how often the answer surprises you. The person in front of you has kept changing; your mental model may not have kept up. Harvard researchers have found that our minds wander roughly 48% of the time in conversation.

I considered writing that again in case you missed it, but honestly, the irony works better if I leave it. The mind wanders. It always will. The practice isn't to stop it, it's to notice when it's happened and come back.

Just like, just like any attention training. Every return to genuine listening is a small act of respect for the person in front of you. *Try This: In your next conversation with someone you know well — a partner, a close colleague, a friend — catch yourself at least once predicting what they're going to say before they've said it. Notice the prediction.

Then let it go, and actually listen for what comes next. See if it matches what you expected. *Christopher Willard, Psy. D.,Self Tests are all about you.

Are you outgoing or introverted? Are you a narcissist? Does perfectionism hold you back? Find out the answers to these questions and more with Psychology Today.





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