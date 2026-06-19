Why the Mandalorian‑Grogu Film Falls Short of a New Chapter

The theatrical release of The Mandalorian and Grogu delivers fast‑paced action and impressive visuals, but it adds little to the overarching narrative, merely extending a familiar side quest into a feature length. The review argues that the story has exhausted the baby‑Grogu premise and calls for a bold time jump to an older Grogu, while Disney's merchandising concerns keep the character stuck in infancy.

The Mandalorian and Grogu is an.

The Mandalorian and Grogu is an





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