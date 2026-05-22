Why The Mandalorian and Grogu is Best Watched on IMAX

The Mandalorian and Grogu is a massive moment for Star Wars movies and TV shows, marking the franchise's first return to the big screen after almost seven years. The movie represents a turning point for Star Wars, as Lucasfilm has entered a new era with Kathleen Kennedy stepping down as Lucasfilm President and being replaced by new co-Presidents Dave Filoni and Lynwen Brennan.

The Mandalorian and Grogu is a massive moment for Star Wars movies and TV shows, marking the franchise's first return to the big screen after almost seven years.

The movie represents a turning point for Star Wars, as Lucasfilm has entered a new era with Kathleen Kennedy stepping down as Lucasfilm President and being replaced by new co-Presidents Dave Filoni and Lynwen Brennan. This new era means that Star Wars must prove itself to fans and try to revitalize a franchise that has largely been on the small screen for the last several years.

The Mandalorian and Grogu had a surprising but brilliant approach to this theatrical release, specifically in an era when a common question following a movie release is whether it's worth a theater watch or whether it's fine to wait until it's available to stream. Star Wars has put out a movie that not only is a must-see in theaters but also should be enjoyed in IMAX theaters in particular for the best viewing experience.

The Mandalorian and Grogu's action sequences are made for IMAX, with jaw-dropping moments like the explosion of AT-ATs. These sequences are a highlight from the very beginning of the movie, what with Din Djarin's Mandalorian fighting skills, Grogu's ever-growing Force abilities, and the thrilling experience of seeing Din Djarin and Grogu take on lingering Imperials and Hutt crime lords on a massive IMAX screen.

In addition to IMAX making for a more exciting viewing experience, the fact is that Star Wars just isn't churning out movies the way it once did or other franchises, like the Marvel Cinematic Universe, are. Yes, there are several Star Wars movies in the works, but the only future movie that has a confirmed release date is Star Wars: Starfighter, with a release date of May 28, 2027.

Given that, it's fair to say that Star Wars movies are still few and far between, meaning that fans of the franchise should take advantage of the opportunity to see the galaxy far, far away on the IMAX screen while they can. Eventually, The Mandalorian and Grogu will be available to stream on Disney+, but that won't come close to the thrilling experience of seeing Din Djarin and Grogu take on lingering Imperials and Hutt crime lords on a massive IMAX screen.

Star Wars fans should take the rare opportunity to see the movie on the big screen, as it will only be available for a limited time. Once it leaves theaters, it will be a rare occurrence to catch a special feature of the movie, unless fans have the resources to rent out an IMAX theater for a group function, which isn't possible for most people.

The movie's critics' Rotten Tomatoes score currently sits at an undesirable 61%, but the action sequences are a highlight of the movie, making IMAX the ideal way to watch the film





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