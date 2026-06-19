Why The Magicians Succeeds as the Anti-Harry Potter Fantasy Series

The Magicians offers a darker, more nuanced take on the magical school trope, making it a compelling alternative for fantasy fans.

While the Harry Potter book series took the world by storm when first released, quickly becoming a global phenomenon with merchandise, spinoff books, and eight movies, many original fans have moved on.

Even apart from J.K. Rowling's controversial views, a harsh reality of rereading the series is that many fantasy books are better than Harry Potter. This observation extends to the movies, which have since been outshone by other fantasy series. With a new TV show airing this year, fantasy fans may be looking for an alternative.

The concept of a magical school is not unusual. Jill Murphy's The Worst Witch books explore the adventures of the accident-prone Mildred Hubble; Diana Wynne Jones' Chrestomanci series shares several key plot points with Harry Potter; and Ursula K. Le Guin's Earthsea preceded Harry Potter by decades, remaining one of the best high fantasy books in desperate need of a TV show.

That said, viewers looking for a more complex TV series set in a magic school that succeeds where Harry Potter fails must watch The Magicians. The Magicians is based on Lev Grossman's series and follows Quentin Coldwater, who discovers innate magical talent and is accepted into a school for magic. The series follows almost the same plot as Harry Potter, with Quentin encountering dangerous creatures, political upheaval, embarking on quests, and making deep friendships that are tested throughout.

However, the show has a drastically different and more complex tone, while being so self-aware that it has often been described as 'the anti Harry Potter.

' The Magicians mastered the magical school trope before Harry Potter had a chance, and despite sharing a premise, the exploration is almost exactly opposite. Harry Potter shows the dark side of magic but rarely addresses it with nuance. It follows a typical 'good versus evil' trope, but The Magicians looks deeper, with few characters being entirely good or bad. Some of the more complex characters, like Julia, ask uncomfortable questions about morality and our capacity to cause harm.

Even in its darkest moments, Harry Potter remains whimsical, while The Magicians feels real yet maintains wonder. This reflection extends to characters who are much more diverse, reflecting people of different races, backgrounds, LGBT+ status, and more. While Harry Potter features standout fan favorites like Luna Lovegood, they still exist to impart one main message each, while the main characters in The Magicians feel multifaceted.

The Magicians TV show has been nominated for the Best Fantasy Television Series Saturn Award five times. The Harry Potter connection does not end with plot; The Magicians is so self-aware that it incorporates the generation-defining series into its script. Its universe places Harry Potter in the same role as in our world, as an enormously successful but fictional franchise. Characters often reference Harry Potter along with other major fantasy works, adding a meta twist.

Unfortunately, fantasy TV shows are often canceled too soon, and The Magicians was one of these. Due to declining viewership and rising production costs, it was canceled after its fifth season, despite showrunners hoping for a sixth. That said, the show was given a proper ending with a main storyline depicting characters dealing with the collapse of the magical world of Fillory.

The end of Harry Potter is emotionally devastating with loss of major characters, but even here, stakes are lower. On the other hand, The Magicians characters, while reeling from sacrifices, must rebuild an entirely new world for Fillorians. This final act, accomplished through immense group effort, cements the show as one of the best fantasy TV shows of the past 15 years, a true celebration of magic in diverse forms





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