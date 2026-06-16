Why the Knicks, disrespected but clawing back, touched a raw nerve in New York City and ultimately the country

The Knicks won their first championship in 53 years, overcoming double-digit deficits and doubters in a Cinderella story that touched hearts nationwide.

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This is about a game, about overcoming adversity, about beating the odds, and about a city that is at once great and glamorous, yet oppressively hard to live in. , are not just a New York story. Their teamwork, discipline and dedication became a national story, a Cinderella story. They touched hearts in a very cynical culture.

Imagine if politicians acted like this. If they put aside their hyper-partisanship and ideological agendas for the good of the country. If their default setting was cooperation and compromise rather than grabbing credit and demonizing opponents. Okay, you’re right.

It’s too hard to imagine. Game 5, when he single-handedly carried the Knicks to victory). It’s about how he was long dismissed as weak and undersized . The 6-foot-2 Brunson, who wasn’t drafted until the second round, had something to prove.

Think of all the folks who feel underrated or misunderstood at their job, and how deeply they want to be recognized for their value. TAYLOR SWIFT DANCES, SHIMMIES AND STEALS HEADLINES AS KNICKS ERASE 29-POINT HOLE IN NBA FINALS STUNNER A fan celebrates the New York Knicks' win against the San Antonio Spurs in Game 5 of the NBA Finals, on a street near Madison Square Garden, in New York City, June 14, 2026.

It’s about the greatest city on earth, which is also the most frustrating city on earth. I once wrote thatlive under conditions that would cause riots in any other city, and I haven’t changed that view. Everybody is squeezed together. It’s absurdly overcrowded.

As a guy from Brooklyn, who played in a league and in the asphalt jungle, where if you lost you had to sit on the sidelines for a good long time, I don’t pretend to be unbiased. We played touch football in the street and had to stop every time a car came. That was before we got on the grass field because someone cut a hole in the chain-link fence. Very Noo Yawk.

Every day more than 4 million people pack themselves into subways, mostly at the bottom of deep tunnels, and at rush hours must stand through stop and go service. Homelessness is a problem both in the subways and on the streets. Many folks live in tiny apartments, with small dens having to double as bedrooms, and pay mightily for the privilege.

New York Knicks fans climb on buses as they celebrate after they win the NBA Finals in Times Square on June 14, 2026, in New York City. And yet, as street crowds gathered across the five boroughs, they broke into a rendition of the Frank Sinatra song:"I want to be a part of it, New York, New York…" Other cities, of course, have similar problems, so New York is just urban America writ large: Taller buildings, dirtier streets, piled-up garbage, more panhandlers, struggling schools, odious smells.

That’s why authorities slapped a $9 entrance fee on anyone driving into Manhattan below 60th Street. And parking: Fugeddaboudit! , four people stabbed and a 17-year-old boy shot in the foot. That’s the dark side of New York, which coexists with places like Broadway and Fifth Avenue.

TEEN PUNCHED AND KICKED INTO A COMA AFTER KNICKS-SPURS ALTERCATION NEAR MADISON SQUARE GARDEN: POLICENew York Knicks fans watch Game 5 of the NBA Finals basketball series against the San Antonio Spurs, Saturday, June 13, 2026, in New York. Things are nowhere near as bad these days in the Apple and other cities, but there are still plenty of neighborhoods where you cross the street to avoid trouble. .

The hotel-builder’s tabloid exploits, breathlessly chronicled by the New York Post — this was even before"The Apprentice" – symbolized a culture in which readers thrive on celebrity gossip to distract them from the daily dreariness of their lives. He always called me back. I figured, well, I’ll never have to deal with this guy again.when Willis Reed limped onto the court for their first championship.

I watched on TV in 1973 when the team, now with Earl the Pearl, won again. Little did I know there would be a half-century wait till the next one, so many years of so many awful teams.

WNBA COACH DOUBLES DOWN ON JALEN BRUNSON DOUBTS DESPITE KNICKS REACHING NBA FINALS In every win, the team fell behind by double digits and clawed their way back — especially in Game 4, when the New Yorkers, despite ain the final second with that now-famous tip-in by OG Anunoby. Saturday night’s clincher was also won in the final seconds. Doesn’t that stir every youngster or former youngster who dreamed of hitting the last-inning homer or catching the winning touchdown pass?

KNICKS SURVIVE TO TAKE 2-0 NBA FINALS LEAD AFTER JALEN BRUNSON'S CLUTCH SHOT SINKS SPURScoming from behind, fueled by a beautiful passing offense, and were written off as lucky overachievers who would wilt like fading flowers when facing a"real" tough team.





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