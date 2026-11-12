Why the Islanders’ uncertain playoff hopes depend on a fast return to health and form

Falling too far behind too soon can make it an impossible climb to get into the playoffs, even with lots of season to go.

Mathew Barzal is expected back on the ice soon for the Islanders after missing the start of this season with knee inflammation. LOS ANGELES — You can’t say it’s getting late early for the Islanders.

Not yet. But, if you were getting ready to head to dinner with them, you might be starting to peek nervously at the clock while they get ready.

Also read Returns for Islanders’ injured trio could come soon in potential big boost

The state of play as the Islanders took in a day off in a sun-splashed Los Angeles before Thursday’s match against the Kings had them three points out of a playoff spot and four points out of the wild card, sitting at 7-6-4 on the back ofbut exactly when that means — Thursday? Saturday in Anaheim?

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Next Tuesday back at home against Columbus? — is both unclear, and could vary from player to player. Coach Pete DeBoer’s words on Tuesday, though, felt aimed in part at reminding everyone that when they do come back, it won’t simply be a matter of stepping into the lineup and playing at the highest level right away. That is especially the case for Barzal, who didn’t have a training camp and hasn’t played since April.

AP Photo/Thien-An TruongMatthew Schaefer's first 99 games have him on a statistical pace that ranks with some of the best defensemen in the modern era. Fans arrive for a game between the New York Islanders and the Los Angeles Kings at UBS Arena on Oct. 22, 2026.