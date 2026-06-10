Why the iPhone SE 3 Is No Longer a Viable Purchase in 2026 and What to Buy Instead

A comprehensive examination of the iPhone SE 3's current relevance four years after its release, highlighting its aging hardware, limited remaining software support, and why newer 'e' models like the iPhone 16e and 17e present far better value for both tech-savvy and budget-conscious users.

The iPhone SE third generation, released in 2022, marked the final iteration of Apple 's budget SE lineup before its discontinuation in early 2025. It was succeeded by the all-new "e" series, starting with the iPhone 16e.

The iPhone SE 3 retained a familiar design reminiscent of the iPhone 8, featuring a 4.7-inch LCD display, Touch ID integrated into the home button, a basic 5G modem, and the A15 Bionic chip-the same processor that debuted with the iPhone 13 series. However, four years after its launch, the question arises: is this device still a worthwhile purchase in today's market? The answer largely depends on the user's needs, but for most people, the response is likely negative.

This assessment is based on a review conducted in mid-2022, when the phone performed adequately for everyday tasks such as gaming, social media browsing, and offered battery life that comfortably lasted from morning to evening. The primary camera, inherited from the 2020 SE model, continued to produce quality photographs. That said, even if one could locate a brand-new unit with 64GB, 128GB, or 256GB of storage at this late stage, its longevity is questionable.

Prospective buyers must consider the remaining software update window and the practical utility they would extract from the device. For the majority, investing in a newer model like the iPhone 16e or the forthcoming iPhone 17e-the direct spiritual successors to the SE line-is a far more sensible choice. Historically, budget iPhones have been targeted at friends and family members who prioritize simplicity over cutting-edge specifications like massive storage, multiple camera systems, and the latest features.

They cater to users seeking to avoid the potential complexities and software glitches that can accompany more advanced technology. This precisely explains why the iPhone SE 3 was gifted to a grandmother in 2022. Previously using an iPhone 6, she appreciated the familiar form factor combined with noticeable improvements in speed and battery endurance from the A15 chip. Four years on, however, it is unsurprising that she now reports diminished battery performance and a perceptible slowdown.

Even routine activities such as using WhatsApp, video calling, and playing card games no longer feel as smooth. While her 256GB model allows for operating system updates, the typical user would likely have purchased the base 64GB variant, which represents an even poorer value proposition in 2026. With the iPhone 17e imminent, it is reasonable to project that the iPhone SE 3 will receive iOS updates until approximately 2028.

Nonetheless, justifying a purchase of a phone with a six-year-old camera system, a four-year-old processor, and storage configurations that were already inadequate by 2022 standards is difficult. For a technophobic recipient, these shortcomings could exacerbate frustration rather than alleviate it. Although the iPhone SE 3 is not recommended for contemporary use, if the goal is to provide a straightforward device for someone resistant to technology, the prudent option is the iPhone 17e-or, better yet, the iPhone 16e if available.

The 16e can be elusive even on third-party marketplaces, but for good reason: it boasts a superior processor, a more advanced 5G modem, a larger battery, enhanced cameras, MagSafe compatibility, and double the base storage (256GB versus 128GB) compared to the SE 3. Opting for the 17e would replicate the sense of satisfaction experienced by the grandmother upon receiving her SE 3 in 2022.

It will almost certainly feel faster than whatever older phone it replaces, and although the gesture-based navigation might be unfamiliar initially, returning to the home screen is as simple as swiping up. Furthermore, Face ID authentication is generally more convenient than a fingerprint sensor. Having discontinued the iPhone SE line, Apple signals that consumers should move on as well.

The iPhone 17e can be found at competitive prices, and its specifications ensure it will remain competent for daily tasks well into the future, potentially until 2030





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