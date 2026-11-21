An easy, no-cost way to save yourself time and money in the future.

Something about being cozy inside a toasty home against the harsh outdoor temperatures fills me with joy like not much else does. The only exception to this rule is when those stray thoughts on my to-do list start creeping in.

, when a thought as faint as a whisper crosses your mind: ““What about that cabinet under the sink? It looks terrible down there. How can you relax when there’s work to be done? ” While honoring rest because we all deserve it, not because it needs to be earned, could be its own post, today we’ll focus on making sure you’ve got all the tools you need to organize once and organize right.

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One of the easiest methods to employ in organizing is grouping, which should save you a little headache and could significantly trim your household budget! Pretty much exactly what it sounds like: taking similar items and making sure they’re located in the same place in your house. Productivity and organizing expert Jan Wencel calls grouping a “basic principle” of organizing.

“It’s a simple concept with compounding rewards,” she explains, suggesting that people think about it as grouping “like with like. ”does a fantastic job of explaining how, over time, our inattention to detail can result in similar items being placed all over our houses, which means we aren’t sure what we already have.

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For example: if you have shampoo stored in your shower, and also under your bathroom sink, with extras tucked away in , you’ve created a single product that lives in multiple places in your house. Without storing similar items in a central location, there’s no way to know exactly how much you might be working with. Most arrestingly, the cost is literal: When we can’t see what we already have, we overbuy.

I can’t tell you how many times I’ve accidentally purchased a pantry staple or a cosmetic because I’m convinced I’m out, only to find extra stores in a totally random place in my home weeks later. Wencel says that grouping is a concept many of her organization clients were missing in their practice.

“Many times, for technical reasons like having a lack of space, or because it simply hadn’t occurred to them yet. ”several years ago, and I will never forget how many quarter-filled bags of flour I found hanging around in the back of my pantry. I was wasting so much money without realizing it because I simply couldn’t see what I had! Using this method “can feel more like a retail experience at home,” Wencel explains.

“Like your favorite boutique is right there where you live and you’re already a monthly subscriber. ” “For me,” she says, “order has a settling, stabilizing effect. Some say they fear order would crush their personal style. In my case, and for others, I’ve seen order fuel creativity and make way for style.

” No need to fear that a well-organized home with little clutter and easily find-able items will do anything to knock the cool-factor off of your specific brand of interior design. If anything, organization keeps those thought-whispers from creeping in, allowing you even more time for personalization! So glad you asked! Grouping is easy, but doing it thoroughly and well takes just a bit more effort.

Let’s say you’re working in your primary bathroom first .out. All cabinets, drawers, and shelves should be empty, and you should be able to clearly see every product you’ve removed all at once. I personally like to use my bedroom floor, as it’s adjacent to my bathroom and has plenty of space for me to spread out.

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Your goal is to end up with two piles: a “keep” pile that goes on the floor, and a “toss” pile goes straight into the garbage. As you unload your cabinets and drawers, follow the OHIO rule when you can: Only Handle It Once.

For example, if you find an old toothpaste you know is past its prime, don’t put it into a “toss” pile in the floor–instead, throw it in the trash straightaway. Save yourself the trouble of moving it from a pile to the trash. As you start to grow your “keep” section in the floor, pay attention to the types of things you’ve decided to keep, and start your groups from there.

My groups would look like this :Hair From those larger groups, decide if you might need subcategories. I always separate my makeup and skincare, and then separate my “Hair” category into Hot Tools , Hair Care , and Accessories .

Once you’ve seen, purged, grouped, and sub-grouped your desired items, it’s time to restock your cabinets by containing the similar items you’ve grouped. One of Wencel’s best tricks is using an overturned shoebox lid–something with a low profile that allows you to see the products but is still a hard boundary that creates mental space–to hold a specific group.

“For space issues,” Wencel advises, “one of my favorite things to do is to find space elsewhere in the house where you can set up a store. This is where you go to see what you have before going to anstore. And before you go to the actual store, you take a picture of your home store so if you happen upon a sale of an item you like to have on hand you can reference your current inventory. ”