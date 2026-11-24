Vin Diesel's 2002 action thriller raked in $277 million globally despite a 48% Rotten Tomatoes score. Discover the hidden gems and legacy of the movie that started it all.

Vin Diesel attempted to launch a major new franchise with a 2002 action spy film before the massive global success of The Fast And The Furious saga. In that earlier effort, the actor played the extreme-sports daredevil Xander Cage in a movie that was billed as a punk-rock take on the James Bond genre. Although the film generated sequels, Diesel only returned for one of them, and the initial entry is often remembered as one of his most incoherent and over-the-top performances.

The Punk Rock Spy Thriller Premise

Released in 2002, the film saw Diesel trying to muscle into the action spy genre to become a bigger and louder version of the iconic British spy. The plot followed Xander Cage as he was recruited by Samuel L. Jackson's NSA handler, Augustus Gibbons, to infiltrate a dangerous group of Russian terrorists. The movie also starred Asia Argento and Marton Csokas in key supporting roles. Its opening sequence knowingly featured a tuxedo-wearing spy being killed off to send a clear message that this was not a traditional espionage thriller.

Also read Why Chris Pratt Dropped Out of Taylor Sheridan's F.A.S.T.

Critical Reception And Audience Divides

Upon its release, the film became a very divisive affair among critics and audiences alike. It landed a 48% Rotten Tomatoes score, indicating a lack of universal acclaim. However, renowned critic Roger Ebert surprisingly fought its corner by awarding it three and a half stars. He commented that in its own punk way, the movie was a film that probably deserved more attention and love than it received during its initial run.

Audiences were slightly more onboard with the chaotic and frantic action flick, giving it a 58% Popcornmeter rating on the same platform. Many recent reviews have pointed out that while the movie may be big and dumb, it is not the worst way to pass a couple of hours. Some viewers call it a pretty decent action movie if you do not mind the action being completely unbelievable, while others dismiss it as the worst movie they have ever seen.

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Box Office Success Despite Mixed Reviews

That kind of vastly differing opinion did not hurt the movie's box office performance. The film turned a reasonable $80 million budget into a $277 million gross globally. This financial success led to a sequel, The Fast And The Furious: Tokyo Drift, in 2005. However, this time it was Ice Cube in the driving seat with Diesel passing on a return. Since then, the Xander Cage character has yet to really get any traction in subsequent entries or standalone projects, leaving this 2002 original as the primary focus for fans of that specific era of Diesel's career.

Legacy And The Case For Re-evaluation

While Diesel has starred in other more popular movies that have defined modern blockbuster cinema, this earlier effort holds a unique place in film history. For those looking to have a blast without thinking too hard about the plot, re-watching this film remains a viable option. It represents a moment where Diesel tried to expand his brand before the street-racing-turned-space-travelling saga took over. The question remains whether these films deserve more love than they received initially. Would you come back for a second viewing if you have already seen it? Let us know in the comments section of relevant film forums.