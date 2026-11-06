Why the Falcons’ Maddening Trend Could Spell Trouble for Bengals in Madrid

The Atlanta Falcons are hoping to unleash Mr. Hyde on the Cincinnati Bengals in Spain, rather than the meek Dr. Jekyll that showed up in Tampa.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. is looking to bounce back against the Cincinnati Bengals. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Taking it back to just last year, think about how they beat Super Bowl contenders like the Minnesota Vikings, Buffalo Bills, and Los Angeles Rams.

But suffered blowout losses to the Miami Dolphins and Carolina Panthers en route to finishing 8-9 and missing the NFL Playoffs for the eighth straight year. Atlanta was shut out 16-0 by Tampa Bay Buccaneers “It’s ebbs and flows of the NFL,” said Jessie Bates III, Falcons safety.

Also read How Have Falcons Fared in International Games ahead of Date with Bengals in Spain?

“Nobody cares what you did last week. You’re going to get your best from everybody week in and week out. Just got to bounce back. ”added.

“Being in the circumstances that we had last Sunday, you kind of want to put it behind you as quickly as possible. ”If history’s an indicator, the Bengals’ three-game winning streak points to the Falcons getting up for the NFC-AFC battle. , Atlanta’s safety.

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“It’s a chip on our shoulder. Coming back this week and proving that we’re better and going to improve from last week’s game. ” Atlanta has flashed. Their wins over the Green Bay Packers, New Orleans Saints, and 49ers had fans and experts alike thinking it was a top NFL team.

And at times, the light has been dim – very dim. Beyond the quarterback purgatory of the first two weeks, the team shrank in overtime against the Baltimore Ravens, struggled in the first three quarters against the Bears, and was bad all around at Tampa.

“There’s still a lot of stuff to clean up,” Bates said. “But there are also great things you want to continue to build on. ” It's never really over in the crazy NFC South. If only one of the four teams wins on Sunday, that team, including the New Orleans Saints at 3-5, will be in first place.

The Falcons could be in first place at 4-5 if they win and the Panthers and Buccaneers both lose. They could be in last place if they lose and the Saints and Bucs win. Falcons versus Bengals kicks off at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time at Madrid’s Santiago Bernabéu Stadium. The game will be televised on the NFL Network.

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Gerald Thomas, III, is a national award-winning reporter contributing to Atlanta Falcons On SI. He has several years of writing and editorial experience, including covering college athletics under the USA TODAY umbrella.