Why The Expanse Is the Perfect Follow-Up for For All Mankind Fans

For fans of Apple TV+'s For All Mankind, Amazon Prime's The Expanse offers a compelling next step in the sci-fi space exploration narrative. Both series explore humanity's expansion into the Solar System, but The Expanse delves into a more mature, politically complex future where colonies on Mars and the Asteroid Belt have developed distinct societies. The shows share a common theme: space colonization amplifies, rather than solves, Earth's social and economic inequalities. The Expanse intensifies this focus by depicting the exploitation of the Belters, the working-class miners who extract resources for Earth and Mars but endure harsh conditions and systemic oppression. Set in 2350, the series portrays a Solar System teetering on the brink of war, with tensions between the United Nations, the Martian Congressional Republic, and the Belters driving a gritty, realistic narrative. The phrase 'Remember the Cant!' becomes a powerful rallying cry, echoing For All Mankind's 'Mars is ours!' but rooted in a struggle against class oppression. With its intricate politics, noir-tinged mystery, and emphasis on the human cost of expansion, The Expanse provides a thought-provoking continuation of the questions raised by For All Mankind, making it essential viewing for those invested in the socio-political dimensions of space colonization.

If you loved For All Mankind 's 'Mars is ours' rallying cry, then The Expanse 's 'Remember the Cant!

' should be your next chant. The two shows take place at very different stages of humanity's journey into space. For All Mankind depicts the early days of establishing life beyond Earth, while The Expanse presents a future where entire colonies have flourished, new civilizations have emerged, and fleets regularly travel to parts of the Solar System that the astronauts of For All Mankind have yet to explore.

What both series share, however, is the understanding that space colonization is not solely about technological progress. Moving humanity beyond Earth does not erase social inequality; if anything, it makes those issues even more urgent. In a realm where essentials such as air and water are limited resources, society becomes vulnerable to unrest when basic needs are not met equally.

For viewers invested in Season 5 of For All Mankind and its struggle for Martian independence, The Expanse offers an even deeper exploration of what can happen when the needs of the working class are sacrificed in favor of those in power. What Is 'The Expanse' About? The Expanse begins in 2350, when space colonization is massively successful across the Solar System. Earth is now governed by the United Nations, while Mars remains an independent military power.

Because of their differing missions, Earth and Mars are constantly at odds with each other and are secretly engaged in an arms race to secure as many resources as possible. However, Earth and Mars do not carry out the resource extraction themselves. In between them are the Belters, a community of working-class people living in the Asteroid Belt who are tasked with mining the resources Earth and Mars require





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