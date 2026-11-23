The Miami Dolphins' churning of the roster is still going, and two end-of-the-roster players were waived Monday. The day after the 26-9 loss against the Buffalo

The Miami Dolphins' churning of the roster is still going, and two end-of-the-roster players were waived Monday. The day after the 26-9 loss against the Buffalo Bills in Week 11, the team announced it had waived edge defender Max Llewellyn and linebacker Shaka Heyward.

This is the second time Llewellyn has been waived since the Dolphins made him their seventh-round pick in the 2026 NFL draft. He made the initial 53-man roster before being cut when the team added players from other teams after the "final cuts," then was re-signed to the practice squad and re-signed to the 53-man roster after he exhausted his three allowed practice squad elevations.

Also read Five Key Things to Know About Dolphins vs. Bills in Week 11

But in his fourth game, and first on the active roster, Llewellyn again was an afterthought. He played a total of 18 snaps, nine on defense and nine on special teams, in those four games. He clearly didn't show enough to keep a spot on the 53 in a season where the Dolphins are looking to identify young players to keep around for the future.

Since he can't play for the Dolphins again in 2026 unless he's re-signed to the active roster because he's out of practice squad elevations, it's likely Llewellyn is done with the Dolphins. This isn't a failure because he was a seventh-round pick and the DolphinsEverybody else is on the roster, though Trey Moore currently is on injured reserve and DJ Campbell is on the practice squad.

Advertisement

As for Heyward, he was strictly a special teams contributor after the Dolphins signed him off the Cincinnati Bengals practice squad. With Llewellyn and Heyward gone, the Dolphins now have two roster openings, one of which might go to kicker Daniel Carlson after he went 3-for-3 on his field goal attempts against the Bills.

November 23 — Waived EDGE Max Llewellyn and LB Shaka HeywardNovember 18 — Signed EDGE Max Llewellyn to the active roster off the practice squad ... signed P Jack Browning to the practice squad November 17 — Placed DL Zeek Bigger and Jordan Phillips on injured reserve ... signed QB Brady Cook, DL Jordan Jefferson and EDGE Eric Watts to the active roster off the practice squad ... signed WR Brady Boyd, DL Matthew Butler, K Daniel Carlson and DL Chris Smith to the practice squadNovember 11 — Signed DT Keith Cooper Jr. off the Carolina Panthers practice squad November 10 — Placed DT Zach Sieler and QB Malik Willis on injured reserve ... waived CB Reese TaylorAlain Poupart is the publisher/editor of Miami Dolphins On SI, host of the All Dolphins Podcast, and co-host of the Dolphins Collective.

Alain has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989 for various publications and media outlets, including Dolphin Digest, The Associated Press and the Dolphins team website. In addition to being a credentialed member of the Miami Dolphins press corps, Alain has covered three Super Bowls , the annual NFL draft, the Senior Bowl, and the NFL Scouting Combine.

During his almost 40 years in journalism, which began at the now-defunct Miami News, Alain has covered practically every sport at one time or another, from tennis to golf, baseball, basketball and everything in between. The career also included time as a copy editor, including work on several books, such as "Still Perfect," an inside look at the Miami Dolphins' 1972 perfect season.

Advertisement

A native of Montreal, Canada, whose first language is French, Alain grew up a huge hockey fan but soon developed a love for all sports, including NFL football. He has lived in South Florida since the 1980s.