Why 'The Boys' Finale Falls Short of These Six Action Show Endings

The series finale of The Boys delivers a bleak but fitting conclusion, but six other action dramas have crafted even more perfect endings that resonate with emotional depth and satisfying resolutions.

The series finale of The Boys was a loud, bloody, and utterly uncompromising affair, much like the show itself. It delivered a dead Homelander, a broken and deceased Butcher, and a team scattered to the wind - a bleak but necessary conclusion for a series that never truly believed in happy endings.

Despite its gut-punching audacity, many viewers felt hollow after watching, as endings often do. Throughout television history, only a handful of action-packed dramas have mastered the art of perfect endings, delivering devastating, cathartic, or simply satisfying finales. While The Boys finale was strong, six other action shows have crafted even more poetic, impressive, and intense conclusions.

Person of Interest began as a slick CBS procedural about a secretive billionaire, Finch, and an ex-CIA operative, Reese, who use a superintelligent AI to prevent crimes. It gradually evolved into a prophetic action drama, escalating from cat-and-mouse games to a full-fledged war between two godlike AIs: the Machine and Samaritan. The action ramped up with urban warfare, sniper duels, and desperate last stands, but the show always remained human at its core.

Its series finale, Return 0, is a masterpiece. Despite a brutally shortened fifth season, it delivered a flawlessly structured ending. Reese selflessly delayed everyone, getting shot and wounded, just to buy Finch time to upload a life-saving virus - a moment of pure heroism that defies modern cynical action endings. In The Boys, Butcher also dies, not from a willing sacrifice but because he needed to be stopped.

Person of Interest shows that sacrifice can be meaningful, systems can learn goodness, and people can choose decency. Banshee operates on a brilliantly absurd premise: an ex-con assumes the identity of a murdered sheriff in a crime-ridden Pennsylvania town. Over four seasons, Lucas Hood, played by Antony Starr a decade before he terrified us as Homelander, faced neo-Nazis, Amish gangsters, Ukrainian mobsters, and a haunting past.

Banshee is pure pulp, with thrilling fight scenes and a surprisingly tender found-family core, as Hood joins forces with the sardonic hacker Job, gentle giant Sugar, and the complicated love of his life, Carrie. Its finale, Requiem, blends signature bloodshed with poetic grace. Hood faces enemies alongside his friends, shares an emotional goodbye with Carrie, and sits with Job and Sugar for a final round before departing alone.

The final image of Hood driving away, having said goodbye to everything he knew, represents a hope also glimpsed in The Boys finale. Banshee tells us that even battered warriors can find a glimmer of hope, rewarding audience investment with soul amidst brutality. While The Boys ending feels bittersweet, Banshee offers a clearer emotional payoff. These two examples highlight what The Boys finale lacked: a sense of meaningful sacrifice and earned hope.

Person of Interest showed that sacrifice can be noble and transformative; Banshee showed that even the most damaged characters can find peace. The Boys, by contrast, ends with a team scattered and a protagonist dead not by choice but by necessity. It fits the show's cynical tone, but it leaves a hollowness that the best finales avoid. Six action shows - including these two - have delivered endings that are more satisfying, more poetic, and more human.

For fans of The Boys, watching these finales may provide the catharsis the show's conclusion withheld





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