A sweeping permit bill making its way through the Senate this week could smooth the way for new nuclear power projects

Matthew G Eddy / Shutterstock.com A massive change to the U.S. energy system could be on the way. Congress is considering a new bill—the Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act , which, if it becomes law, will speed the construction of new electricity transmission at a time when power demand, particularly from data centers, is skyrocketing.

The bill has split climate advocates because it would accelerate the addition of wind and solar power to the nation’s grid but would also ease permitting for fossil fuel infrastructure such as natural gas pipelines. Another industry is also watching BAAJA closely: nuclear power. The nuclear industry seems poised for a comeback, particularly new small and micro-sized reactors that use less nuclear fuel and are easier to construct than traditional plants.

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The key industry regulator, the Nuclear Regulatory Commission , has already begun updating its procedures to accommodate these new types of reactors.. By purchasing a subscription you are helping to ensure the future of impactful stories about the discoveries and ideas shaping our world today. Four amendments added to the BAAJA bill earlier this month focus on nuclear regulation, potentially speeding permitting and licensing, as well as increasing transparency around nuclear energy.

The industry has many challenges, but streamlining permitting could make the difference in getting new power online, experts say. Permitting can account for about“Nuclear energy is probably the most highly regulated of our energy-generation sources,” says Ashley Finan, a nuclear scientist and a fellow at Columbia University’s Center on Global Energy Policy, “so there are a lot of places where that regulation can be made more efficient if we take the time to do so thoughtfully.

”For every type of energy source, BAAJA would relax some of the mandates of the National Environmental Policy Act , a 1970 law that requires federal agencies to assess the environmental effects of a project before approving it. The bill would also reduce processes required by other federal laws, such as the National Historic Preservation Act.

These changes have drawn opposition from some environmental groups and tribal nations because they would remove certain avenues to raise concerns or advocate for protections for cultural or archaeological sites.

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“It is a wholesale change to these review processes as they apply to every single thing the federal government will do moving forward,” says Wesley Furlong, a staff attorney at the Native American Rights Fund, which opposes the changes. Provisions of the bill that would speed the addition of new transmission lines and generally reduce red tape around permitting are also likely to make new nuclear projects more appealing, says Erik Cothron, manager of research and strategy at the Nuclear Innovation Alliance, a nonprofit think tank focused on nuclear policy.

But the four nuclear-focused changes are particularly exciting, he adds. The first of these stipulations would remove the requirement that the NRC hold hearings for uncontested permitting and licensing decisions for nuclear reactors and enrichment facilities. Currently, these hearings must be held even in cases in which there are no objections to a new construction permit or operating license, adding costs for companies and slowing down the process.

“That’s a really straightforward change that we know will save time,” Finan says. The second would allow uranium enrichment facilities to begin construction during the permitting process rather than having to wait for an enrichment permit. This change doesn’t guarantee that the company will be granted a permit to work with nuclear materials, Cothron says.

But starting construction early is a financial risk a company may take on if it is confident about its enrichment permit and wants to speed its process. Another amendment would increase the basic pay cap for NRC staff to keep pay rates competitive with the private sector and retain enough employees to efficiently run the permitting process.

A final stipulation would increase the Department of Energy’s requirements to publish announcements about actions involving nuclear facilities, such as changes to safety standards, and to report its actions to Congress on a yearly basis. These modifications aren’t designed to speed the regulatory process but rather to increase transparency about the DOE’s oversight, Cothron says, which would help improve public trust.

Financing is a major challenge in the nuclear industry, and steps to make the regulatory process shorter and more predictable can help attract investors, Cothron says. Nevertheless, Finan says, there are other issues to tackle, including the difficulty of securing high-grade enriched uranium fuel, especially from domestic suppliers, and the pervasive problem of cost overruns.

Much of the enthusiasm around these changes in the nuclear industry is not about building entirely new plants but about restarting old reactors and upgrading existing plants to produce more power, Finan says. By 2032, the NRC is expecting to receive, potentially adding 2,421 megawatts of electric power to the grid. Any kind of permitting efficiency improvements will help bring those uprates online, Finan says.

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Meanwhile nuclear power companies are also working to restart shuttered plants such as the Crane Clean Energy Center in Pennsylvania and the Palisades Nuclear Power Plant in Michigan. Microsoft and Google are backing some of these projects with guarantees to buy their power to feed the companies’ growing need for data centers. Those new facilities that do come online are unlikely to be the huge power plants of yore.

Instead the industry is looking to deploy small modular reactors , which produce less power than traditional reactors but can be preassembled and shipped to a site for installation, making construction and permitting easier. A typical 300-megawatt SMR can power about 300,000 homes. In September the Tennessee Valley Authority received the first NRC permit for an SMR, which it plans to install near the city of Oak Ridge, Tenn.

The aim is for the site to start producing power in 2033. Even smaller reactors, called microreactors, may also be on the horizon: The units are compact enough to ship by truck or train and can produce up to 20 megawatts of thermal energy to provide power to rural communities, factories or data centers. Microreactors are still in the development stage, but earlier this year the company Valar Atomics submitted a proposal to the Bureau of Land Management to.

That proposal is still under review. BAAJA doesn’t directly address the new regulations that need to be in place for these new technologies, but the NRC has made major strides in its own process, Cothron says. They’ll need to keep updating along with the technology, should SMRs and microreactors take off.

It would be a shift from thinking about “how the NRC can perform licensing activities for one or two reactors per year,” he says, to considering “thousands of reactors per year. ”Great science journalism requires human expertise, time, effort and creativity. And it costs money. That’s why I and the journalists here atWhen you subscribe, you are supporting staff and freelance journalists who are passionate about telling science stories that are true, important and compelling.

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