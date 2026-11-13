Why the AI World Will Never Be the Same : Machine Gods

Until this week, Jensen Huang was one of the most powerful people in the most powerful industry on earth. Now, after 33 years running Nvidia, he’s out. Ahead of our usual conversation dropping Friday, we’re bringing you a personal essay from Kevin, who has spent years covering the race to AGI and nearly made Huang a main character in his book.

Until this week, Jensen Huang was one of the most powerful people in the most powerful industry on earth. Now, after 33 years running Nvidia, he’s out.

Ahead of our usual conversation dropping Friday, we’re bringing you a personal essay from Kevin, who has spent years covering the race to AGI and nearly made Huang a main character in his book. He explains the three central roles Huang played in the AI boom, and why he thinks the affairs alone don’t explain why Huang had to go.

Also read How Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's extramarital affair could cause collateral damage in Washington

A note: After we recorded this episode, Reuters reported that Huang allegedly had a third affair, with a second Nvidia employee. That brings the total number of reported affairs to three.. And if you’ve got a question you want us to answer, you can drop us a comment on any of those platforms or email us atUntil this week, Jensen Huang was one of the most powerful people in the most powerful industry on earth.

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Now, after 33 years running Nvidia, he’s out. Ahead of our usual conversation dropping Friday, we’re bringing you a personal essay from Kevin, who has spent years covering the race to AGI and nearly made Huang a main character in his book. He explains the three central roles Huang played in the AI boom, and why he thinks the affairs alone don’t explain why Huang had to go.

A note: After we recorded this episode, Reuters reported that Huang allegedly had a third affair, with a second Nvidia employee. That brings the total number of reported affairs to three.. And if you’ve got a question you want us to answer, you can drop us a comment on any of those platforms or email us at