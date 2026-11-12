Why the 49ers May Regret Choosing Keenan Allen Over a Younger WR

The San Francisco 49ers have announced a trade to acquire Keenan Allen from the Indianapolis Colts in exchange for a sixth-round pick. On paper, the move makes

Nov 8, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Keenan Allen warms up before a game against the Dallas Cowboys at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The San Francisco 49ers have announced a trade to acquire Keenan Allen from the Indianapolis Colts in exchange for a sixth-round pick. On paper, the move makes sense. It gives San Francisco a potential future Hall of Famer for the short term while only costing a sixth-round pick. To be fair, it's about That said, the 49ers were linked with multiple other receivers, many of whom were considerably younger.

Also read What the 49ers' Trade for Keenan Allen Means About Mike Evans

There are a few reasons to suggest San Francisco could end up regretting its decision not to pursue one of those alternatives.. He's entering his third season, and there's no guarantee San Francisco will exercise his fifth-year option following the 2027 season. Injuries have plagued his career so far, making his long-term future with the team less certain given his lack of availability.

His rookie season can be excused, but the injuries suffered over the past two seasons are something the 49ers will have to keep in mind when deciding whether to commit to him long-term. Oct 19, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Mike Evans warms up before the game against the Washington Commanders at Levi's Stadium.

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Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Allen will likely only be on the roster until the end of this season, but it proves a point about their receiving corps in general. Bringing in another veteran does little to address the team's longer-term needs at the position. Sooner rather than later, a massive rebuild will have to be made on offense.

Bringing in someone with Allen's experience is certainly a positive, but there's a legitimate argument that experience shouldn't necessarily outweigh the potential of a younger receiver who has also impressed. Ultimately, the decision to bring Allen in reinforces the idea that San Francisco is reluctant to part with significant draft capital ahead of what could be an inevitable partial rebuild.

That transition could arrive sooner rather than later, making the decision to prioritise a short-term veteran over a younger option all the more questionable. Can they rely on De'Zhaun Stribling and Jordan Watkins to become the future of the franchise in this position? I'm not so sure. Let's see what unfolds.

Henry Cheal is a versatile sports journalist specializing primarily in his two biggest passions - American sports and motorsport. He is currently the owner of a motorbike racing outlet titled The Moto Report, where he produces written and video content on the biggest motorbike racing series in the world. Henry has previously contributed San Francisco 49ers content to VAVEL USA, The League Winners, and OffGrid NFL.

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Based in the UK, Henry began following the organization in the 2011 season, before attending his first game in October 2022. His career highlights include covering the team for On SI throughout 2025 and previously interviewing 49ers legend George Kittle on a wide range of topics, such as his career highlights and what it means to him to represent the city of San Francisco.