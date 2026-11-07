Why Texas Quarterback Arch Manning Should Transfer to USC Trojans

The USC Trojans are likely witnessing the final games of quarterback Jayden Maiava leading the offense after he decided to return to school and forego the 2026

Oct 10, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning looks on before the game between the Sooners and the Longhorns at Cotton Bowl.

| IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectleading the offense after he decided to return to school and forego the 2026 NFL Draft. Meanwhile at Texas, many fans and analysts believe Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning may need a change of scenery in 2027. NFL Network draft scout Daniel Jeremiah is one believing Manning should look elsewhere, rather than enter the April draft or stay in Austin.

Also read Three reasons why Nebraska will win; three reasons why Nebraska will lose vs. Illinois

Why Daniel Jeremiah Calls USC an Arch Manning Fit Oct 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts after the game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Jeremiah shared via The Athletic's Bruce Feldman on his "Move the Sticks" podcast why he feels Manning to USC should be considered.and freak show receivers.

And if he survives and can get through the season, they've got a head coach who's made productive, Heisman Trophy, first overall pick quarterbacks. For all the criticism ofNo purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited. for complete details.

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The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest. It certainly is an enticing move on the surface for Manning. Even though Texas and coach Steve Sarkisian, in all likelihood, would try to resell him Austin and the Longhorns if Manning is considering the idea of leaving. But Manning is enduring up-and-down moments in his much-publicized collegiate career.

He endured a rough start to his highly-anticipated full 2025 debut as Texas ended up missing out on the College Football Playoff. This year's Longhorns, much like the Trojans, have two losses, and a third could potentially eliminate them from the CFP picture. Trend Lincoln Riley Has Created for Himself, Plus USC USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava passes during the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Oct. 31, 2026.

| USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect Count Riley as one coach who has adjusted to the current climate of college football. One that's now allowing coaches like himself to lean into quarterbacks from a previous university. Riley has swung that route since his days in Norman while leading the University of Oklahoma. Former Sooners quarterback Baker Mayfield arrived as a transfer via Texas Tech before winning the Heisman Trophy.

His successor at quarterback Kyler Murray came via Texas A&M and followed Mayfield by claiming his own Heisman in the 2018 season. Riley then added ex-Alabama star quarterback Jalen Hurts for one season only. Even USC's most recent Heisman winner in quarterback Caleb Williams came from the portal, as he joined Riley in leaving OU. Now, the ex-UNLV quarterback Maiava is garnering some pre-draft and potential Heisman buzz under Riley, including hitting new career-high marks.

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Riley has caught onto the trend of playing a transfer over a young recruit, and USC has found its most success behind center through this approach. All the more reason why envisioning Manning crossing over becomes a wild, yet potential, possibility. Regardless though, USC needs to eventually find the replacement for Maiava as he will likely hear his name called come April 2027 in the draft, with a chance to join Williams as first-round quarterbacks talents from USC and Riley.

Lorenzo J Reyna is a sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Colorado Buffaloes On SI. He brings nearly two decades of sports writing experience, including coverage of Cal, Stanford, San Jose State and Fresno State for 247Sports. He also wrote about an incoming high school freshman named Jayden Daniels before he won the Heisman Trophy and led the Washington Commanders.

Also known as "Zo" to his colleagues, his other writing credits include ClutchPoints, Athlon Sports, Roundtable, the Santa Maria Times and freelanced once for the Los Angeles Times. He enjoys living near a beach, having multiple cups of coffee, and listening to old school R&B/Hip-Hop in his down time.