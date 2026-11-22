The Houston Texans wideout got hit with a big fine. But why?

Nov 15, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins reacts after a catch against Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward during the second quarter at Huntington Bank Field.

Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The Houston Texans are currently sitting at home this weekend on a nice mini-bye after taking care of business in However, even while the Texans are taking some time off before continuing their hopeful run to the postseason for the second half of the regular season, that didn't stop the NFL from handing out a hefty fine to one of Houston's top stars, wide receiver Nico Collins. According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, Collins was fined $14,926 for unsportsmanlike contact and a "violent gesture" while celebrating a touchdown from Texans tight end Dalton Schultz.

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The NFL fined Texans WR Nico Collins $14,926 for unsportsmanlike conduct while celebrating Dalton Schultz’s touchdown last week in Cleveland. Collins was also flagged. , where Schultz caught a touchdown on his only reception of the day, coming off an 11-yard catch from C.J. Stroud.

After the big play, Collins ran into the end zone to show some love to his veteran tight end, and in the process, showed off a celebration that emulated flashing a firearm––an action that the NFL seemingly didn't appreciate much. As a result, the NFL handed over a pretty big fine for the Texans wideout. The celebration would also result in a flag thrown during the game for an unsportsmanlike conduct call.

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, as he hauled in nine of his 16 total targets for 94 yards and a touchdown against Cleveland, despite coming in a losing effort. But it's actually not the first time that Collins has been fined a large chunk of money for a celebration.

It's also not his first rodeo getting fined for a gun-related celebration either.of the 2025 season––when the Texans wideout hauled in a reception for a first down, to then get up and point two fingers forward while flexing his thumb as a trigger. That play got Collins fined a whopping $14,491; just under $500 less than the amount he was fined for his actions this season in Week 10, and his second fine for a "violent gesture" in less than 12 months.

If you want to find an even more head-scratching fine sent out from the NFL to Collins, the Texans wideoutWere any of those celebrations from Collins worthy of a financial slap on the wrist by the NFL? That’s certainly up for debate.

However, it's a clear message sent from the league that they're cracking down on celebrations as they have frequently done throughout the season; whether that be for something like firearms, or for simulating a drink of alcohol, as many players got fined for earlier this season. Jared Koch is the Publisher of Houston Texans On SI. He has covered the NFL and NBA with On SI since 2023, and is a graduate of Western Kentucky University.