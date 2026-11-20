The “RHONJ” star got emotional discussing her difficult past few months in a new interview.

“We all have different journeys that we have to go through, but I have to say, 2026, my hardest year,” she“She lost two friends this year,” Teresa said of her third-born.

“Can you imagine being 20 and losing two close friends? ” Teresa added, “I always say live every day like it’s your last because you never know what tomorrow brings. ”author also got visibly emotional when ABC News correspondent Will Ganss asked if she ever wished her life went in a different direction. Teresa said she saw Milania “go through pain” this year.

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Teresa noted Milania’s best friend and great-grandmother died this year.via TikTok in June, saying, “It is what it is, s–t happens in life and you gotta learn from it. Just become a better person and talk about it.

”Milania was arrested in May and charged with one count of simple assault.her daughter was dealing with “significant psychological trauma”“Grief affects everyone differently, and watching your child try to process that kind of loss is something no parent can ever truly prepare for,” the Bravolebrity said. Our community is about connecting people through open and thoughtful conversations. We want our readers to share their views and exchange ideas in a safe space.

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'Like' or 'Dislike' when you are filled with emotions! Thanks for reading our community guidelines. Don't forget, freedom of speech is not the freedom of reach! Teresa told ABC News'"Nightline" that 2026 was worse than going to prison.

Teresa noted Milania's best friend and great-grandmother died this year. Milania was arrested in May and charged with one count of simple assault.