Why Teenagers Hate Their Parents

Teenagers see their parents as the enemy when their parents continue to see them as children instead of emerging adults. Do this instead!

The teen years are nature's way of gearing up for adulthood. When I was holding my firstborn child and admiring her every movement, others would marvel at my excitement for her sheer existence.

Unfortunately, I was not allowed to enjoy that moment. A well-meaning family member looked at me with concern and said, “Just wait until she is a teenager. ” I felt determined to prove them wrong, but it still shook me to the core. She was not alone; other well-meaning adults would try to prepare me for the doom that her teenage years would be.

At the time, I was finishing my Ph. D. as a family demographer. Naturally, I wanted to know: Is this really inevitable? Or is there something parents can do?to say we have a phenomenal relationship.

She trusts my perspective, feels safe challenging me respectfully, and when conflict happens, as it inevitably does, she usually comes back within hours, willing to repair and reconnect. Did I crack the teenage code, or is she just a unique case? Why do so many teenagers seem to go from being open and loving toward their parents to closed and rejecting their parents' every advance? After years of both study and observations, here is what I learned.

Teenagers tend to struggle with maintaining a positive relationship with their parents for four main reasons and it is not what you think:It is their turn. Parents begin to look like the enemy when every biological imperative and brain shift is telling teenagers that they need to make their mark. We are simply in the way. We generally just see them as our children and often treat them accordingly.

The expectations on them are largely the same: Go to school, do chores, follow the rules, obey your parents, and fit in with friends. Many of these are good things, but often become the enemy for young people feeling pressure to grow up. While they do struggle with impulse control and do not have a fully developed prefrontal cortex, their brains are processing information faster than they ever have, and than they ever will again .

They start to feel like the whole world is watching them; this is nature pushing them into the spotlight. They become very sensitive and can be at risk for mental health challenges, as feeling a drive to do something without much clarity can feel like torture. Explain what powerful changes are happening in their brains and emotions. Clarity brings peace.

Show excitement about their transition into adulthood; this helps them have a positive outlook, even though there will be challengesBe interested in what they are interested in; you can’t guide what you don’t engage.to adulthood, mostly around the beginning of the teen years. This is usually called a rite of passage. Rites of passage can be defined as a ritual or ceremony that signifies the transition from one stage of life to the next.

Instead, many teenagers look to experiences like drinking,Include rites of passage for your children; they should know when they are no longer going to be viewed as a child by you. If not an actual ceremony or ritual, make sure it is clear what a positive transition to adulthood is. Teenagers are often told to “find themselves. ” The problem is that this communicates that nothing is already there.

While they should explore new things and challenge themselves, finding themselves is not helpful language. Teenage years should be about becoming more of who they already are, not starting from scratch. This often leads to poor choices, especially since the options for exploration are extremely limited.about people or things? Are they explorers?

Creative? Do they notice negative ideations more than positive ones? Are they a headstrongin the making? Help them recognize both their strengths and their blind spots.

The more clarity they have about who they are, the less likely they are to seekThere is no way to contribute effectively to a system you simply replicate without challenging it. There would be no such thing asif somebody didn’t challenge existing ideas. Teenagers need to challenge the current authority to effectively contribute to the next generation. This isn't rebellion.

It's preparation for adulthood. Remember, we are not raising them to be children, but independent adults.. Ask them, What do they think about how you do things? How would they do things differently?

What part of the rule doesn’t make sense to them? This teaches them how to advocate for themselves and strengthen their communication skills. Raising teenagers is not inherently difficult; doing so without understanding is difficult. The teen years are so exciting and worth celebrating.

They are not broken; they are being built. Our role as parents is to shift from managing children to mentoring emerging adults. Small shifts can transform your relationship with your teenager. The goal isn’t to survive the teenage years, but to lean into the privilege of walking your child into adulthood.

There was a problem adding your email address. Please try again. Self Tests are all about you. Are you outgoing or introverted?

Are you a narcissist? Does perfectionism hold you back? Find out the answers to these questions and more with Psychology Today.





PsychToday / 🏆 714. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

British leader expected to impose teen social media ban that goes further than Australia'sBritish Prime Minister Keir Starmer is expected to announce a social media ban for young teenagers.

Read more »

Teaching Teenagers About LoveThe wisdom of my teenage patients and their subconscious is evident through their thoughtful ideas about love.

Read more »

Why We Follow Leaders, and When and Why We Don’tThe psychology of following behavior.

Read more »

Ministers Admit Teenagers Will Find Ways to Use Social Media Despite BanThe UK government has announced a ban on social media for under-16s, but ministers admit that teenagers will inevitably find ways to use social media. The ban follows a similar crackdown in Australia, which has had mixed results so far. Under-16s face being banned from most of the main social media sites, including Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and X. Under-18s will be barred from using so-called romantic companion chatbots also known as AI girlfriends. And adults will be prevented from using online games to contact and groom children. The proposed ban has been met with criticism from social media firms and X owner Elon Musk, who claimed that the plans would backfire and leave many youngsters isolated from their peers. The UK government has been under pressure to introduce a ban on social media for young people, with surveys showing 90 per cent of parents backing the idea. The ban is expected to come into effect in the coming months, but officials admit that they do not know exactly how they will ask the social media sites to assess the age of youngsters. They also cannot say how they will prevent youngsters using Virtual Private Network VPN technology to sidestep any ban.

Read more »