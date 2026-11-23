“In many cases, you’ve got AI-powered humans that are on offense, and you have traditional software-powered humans that are playing defense.”

“It’s going to be bumpy for the next six months,” said former National Security Agency hacker David Kennedy, now CEO of the cybersecurity firm TrustedSec, to The Post.

While NYU Tandon School of Engineering professor Justin Cappos acknowledged that the “Microsoft and the FAA outages were absolutely abnormal events,” he said many of the other issues that followed were related to faults in recent automation and not targeted attacks.

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“If you’re going to be doing things like integrating AI into systems and laying off people, then you do need to be very concerned about what impact this is going to have,” he said. “The combination of timing, the volume, the companies, and the industry verticals that were in play is definitely very suspicious to me,” Kennedy said, noting that the targets “are very much what an adversary would go after.

”— are the result of an intelligence assessment by a foreign state as preparation to launch a future, more significant attack, he said.

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“In many cases, you’ve got AI-powered humans that are on offense, and you have traditional software-powered humans that are playing defense,” she said. “I particularly worry about certain government agencies that are underfunded – and that includes local and state government agencies as well. ”If the recent outages do have a state culprit, “Iran is a potential, but I would put my eggs in the basket around China,” Kennedy said.

“China is very methodical. They don’t think in a two-year, four-year political cycle. They think 20 years, 30 years, 40 years ahead,” he said, speculating that the nation would want to disable US infrastructure in the event of invading Taiwan.

“I’ve been a hacker for 25 years, and hacks better than I can,” Kennedy said. “It’s creating a lot of chaos in the enterprise right now. ”Cappos also said recency bias comes into play and that smaller outages are being hyper-scrutinized in the same way airline problems were J.S. Nelson, a University of Pittsburgh law professor who specializes in cybersecurity, thinks the two schools of thought aren’t mutually exclusive.

“Foreign state or criminal actors exploiting vulnerabilities, companies rushing to fix vulnerabilities ahead of — or in the wake of — such potential attacks, and use of AI that creates new problems as the systems start to act in unexpected ways. ” Regardless of the potential causes, dramatic lifestyle changes and extreme doomsday prepping are ill-advised.

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“I think we’re going to be able to handle it. I don’t think it’s going to be catastrophic or the end of human civilization or the United States or things like that,” Kennedy said. NEIL HALL/EPA/Shutterstock