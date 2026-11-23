Brian Estridge got right to it when he sat down with TCU athletic director Mike Buddie on Sunday. Why now? TCU had just lost to Utah, and the Horned Frogs still

Brian Estridge got right to it when he sat down with TCU athletic director Mike Buddie on Sunday. Why now? TCU had just, and the Horned Frogs still had a Thanksgiving night game at Texas Tech.

Buddie said the Utah game did not trigger. He described a broader review of a program that entered the season with high expectations and fell short of them.. In his view, much of the hiring market takes shape around conference championship games, and an earlier firing would have meant acting before he was sure. Once he reached that point, announcing the change signaled to potential candidates that TCU was looking for its next coach.

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He gave no date for when he reached that decision. Estridge asked Buddie to explain how TCU went from extending Dykes last year to firing him this season. Buddie said the extension gave Dykes security at a time when TCU was looking to attract an offensive coordinator. He also pointed to the way the Horned Frogs finished the season, including wins over Houston and Cincinnati and the Alamo Bowl victory over USC.

Buddie said Dykes and his representatives agreed to revise language in the previous deal, which he believed put TCU in a stronger position. He did not disclose the financial terms of the separation. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026.

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Void where prohibited. for complete details. The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest. Asked about crowds and fan input, Buddie said they factored into the decision alongside other considerations. He tied dwindling attendance to both the atmosphere at Amon G. Carter Stadium and the athletic department’s bottom line.

TCU fans could see the empty seats. What we learned Sunday was that Buddie was weighing them, too. Buddie also said candidates will want to know how much they can spend to build a roster. He expressed confidence in what TCU could offer and said the program could do better.

He gave no budget figure or firm hiring date, pointing to the possibility that candidates could be coaching in conference championship games or the College Football Playoff. For TCU fans, that leaves a question worth asking throughout the search. What will the next coach have at his disposal to put the Horned Frogs back in contention in the Big 12? Buddie has set that expectation.

The resources TCU commits to reaching it will help fans judge the hire. What do you make of Buddie’s timing, and who would you want TCU to call first? Join the conversation on theRyann Zeller is the co-owner and managing partner of KillerFrogs.com and managing editor and publisher of TCU Horned Frogs On SI. She secured KillerFrogs’ partnership with Sports Illustrated and led the September 14, 2021, launch of KillerFrogs FanNation, now TCU Horned Frogs On SI.

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She leads the editorial team’s coverage of TCU athletics, with work spanning football, baseball, basketball and the people and traditions that shape the Horned Frog community. She writes the “Dear Opponent” letters and connects fans through original coverage, The Weekly Croak newsletter and KillerFrogs events. Zeller earned her bachelor’s degree in 1998 and master’s degree in 2006 from TCU, where she was a co-ed cheerleader and a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma.

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