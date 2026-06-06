Why Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce’s MSG nuptials could cost $20M

Sonal Shah, a luxury wedding planner in Manhattan, says to rent out MSG July 3 could cost $2.5 million alone and millions more when adding on production, security, catering, entertainment and décor…

Sonal Shah, a luxury wedding planner in Manhattan , predicted that just to rent out The World’s Most Famous Arena on July 3, the reported day of the nuptials, could cost $2.5 million alone.

“I would expect the cost of renting Madison Square Garden for a Saturday-night wedding to be approximately $1 million to $2.5 million before you even begin building the wedding itself,” Shah told The Post. “But for a celebrity wedding of this scale, the venue fee would likely be just a fraction of the overall budget. ”pointed out that the power couple needs to hire a full staff, including a security team — which will come at a huge price.

“A weekend night at one of the most iconic venues in the world is not just about renting the space — you’re also paying for exclusivity, staffing, security, operations, and the opportunity cost of a concert or sporting event that could otherwise be taking place,” she said. “Once you add production, security, catering, entertainment and décor, a Madison Square Garden wedding could very realistically become a $10 million to $20 million-plus event.

”Friday that multiple sources revealed the duo would be tying the knot at MSG — with one explaining they chose the venue because “privacy was of number one importance to them both. ” The Garden, which happens to have no events planned from June 29 through July 6, has various entrances, which would afford the bride and groom and their star-studded guests to slip in and out undetected.

The power couple’s star-studded guest list reportedly includes Karlie Kloss, Zoë Kravitz, Ed Sheeran, the Haim sisters, Suki Waterhouse, Gigi Hadid and Selena Gomez. Swift has been known to celebrate the Fourth of July by throwing massive celebrity-filled shindigs at her Rhode Island mansion.

Therefore, it’s only fitting that she hosts the largest party of her lifetime — her wedding to Kelce — on the weekend of America’s 250th anniversary.





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US News Celebrity Couples Celebrity Engagements Celebrity Weddings Ed Sheeran Exclusive Gigi Hadid Karlie Kloss Madison Square Garden Manhattan Selena Gomez Suki Waterhouse Taylor Swift Travis Kelce Wedding Planning Weddings Zoe Kravitz

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