Why Taylor Swift’s The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore Isn’t Eligible for Grammys 2027

Though Taylor Swift’s “Patient Zero” broke records this year, the song and its album The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore aren’t eligible for the 2027 Grammys because of the Recording Academy’s rules.

First, for a song or album to be eligible for the upcoming Grammys, which will be handed out in February 2027, it would have needed to be released within the eligibility window of Aug. 31, 2025, to Aug. 28, 2026.

But since the extended version of Swift’s album was released on Sept. 25, it falls outside of eligibility for the 2027 Grammys.album, with its four new songs, still won’t be eligible for Album of the Year if rules remain the same. That’s because the Grammys’ Recording Academythat new recordings make up at least 66 percent of an album—a decrease from the previous threshold of 75 percent—in order to qualify. Her new tracks “Patient Zero,” “Pink Clouding,” “Babylon” and “Cleveland!

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” will be eligible for consideration at the 2028 show for categories that recognize individual songs. , isn’t just collecting teardrops on the guitars of fans—it could also bring home trophies for Song of the Year, Best Song Written for Visual Media, Best Country Song, Best Country Solo Performance and other categories, if nominated.

“Writing this song felt like a musical departure and coming home at the same time,” the “Anti-Hero” singer wrote onhe Tortured Poets Department, is about Travis for the football and high school metaphors sprinkled in the track, “So High School” includes a more obvious nod with the lyrics: “Are you going to marry, kiss or kill me? / It’s just a game but really / I’m betting on all three, for us two.

”As for how Travis feels about the track? Although it’s a tough competition as a Swiftie, it’s his all-time favorite. But now that Taylor has found the guy who can call her honey, he's the one she most wants to pay tribute to in verse. , she sang about her now-husband topping her "Wi$h Li$t," serving as her "forever night stand" in "Honey," and turning her sky "Opalite.

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"after the album's October 2025 release. "That’s the joy of the double entendre. You can read that song for people, and it just goes right over their heads.

"Other tracks rumored to be about Matty include “Fortnight,” “Down Bad,” and “But Daddy I Love Him,” the latter of which also appears to call outin 2024 that he hadn’t listened to the album, though he was "sure it’s good," his motherIt's actually sweet all the time an unnamed rival has spent on the singer. Or, at least, that's what Taylor conveyed insings about a person who "high-fived my ex and then you said you're glad he ghosted me.

Wrote me a song saying it makes you sick to see my face / Some people might be offended / But it's actually sweet.

"—sings, "Don’t wanna see her backstage at my boyfriend’s show. Fingers crossed behind my back / I hope they break up real quick.

""Having had my own experiences with mass judgment and being at the center of many dramatic, scandalous moments in my career, where people were all weighing in at once or at least it felt like that," she told Amazon Music, "having had those experiences, it makes me move through the world a little bit differently. " And now she wants to gift that what-doesn't-kill-you-makes-you-stronger mentality to others.

As the lyrics suggest, Taylor continued, "I don't just naturally cast people aside just because other people decide they don't like them. I make my own decisions about people based on how they treat me within my life and their actions.

", which included several songs presumably about Joe such as “Call It What You Want,” “Dress,” and “King of My Heart. ”during the early months of their romance.

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Elsewhere in her discography, fans believe Taylor also penned "invisible string," onJoe is one of the many people in Taylor’s life who has also become her cowriter on songs, earning It was just messing around on a piano and singing badly and being overheard and then thinking, you know, what if we tried to get to the end of it together?

"As recently as 2024, Taylor penned "thanK you aIMee" likely about Kim, given she capitalized letters in the track's title to spell out her name. , she included a nod to him in the song’s liner notes, which read, "Tay.

"Some fans also speculate that "Today Was a Fairytale" and "I Can See You"—the music video he starred in—were about her, and she revealed she included the line "wonderstruck" so he’d know it was about him, as he had used the word in an email to her. Yahoo in 2010.

"It was this overwhelming feeling of: I really hope that you’re not in love with somebody. "rerecording the song, adding in his own lyrics "I'll be the first to admit I’m a rather shy boy and since music is the most eloquent form of communication I can muster, I decided to record something for you–a sort of a 'reply' to the breathtaking song on your current record," he added in a note beneath the song, shared to his band's website at the time.

"You are a true princess from a dreamy fairy tale. "extremely up front when it came to who inspired her songs, especially where her breakup with Joe Jonas is concerned.

Back in 2008, she quickly penned "Forever and Always" and tacked it on as a last-minute addition to, released in 2010, Taylor included two nods to Joe, including "Last Kiss," a heart-wrenching ballad which references July 9, a.k.a. the date of the 2008 Jonas Brothers concert she attended while she and Joe were still together. Elsewhere on the album, Taylor included "Better Than Revenge," which was a clap back at the Jonas Brothers’ song "Much Better," which had a not-so-veiled reference to her in the lyric, "I'm done with superstars and all the tears on her guitar.

"’s "Invisible String," the latter in which she reflects on becoming friendly with him in more recent years. "Cold was the steel of my axe to grind for the boys who broke my heart," she sings in the song, "Now I send their babies presents. ", she gave Joe one more whack with "Mr. Perfectly Fine," though she penned the song around the time of their 2008 breakup. It was Jo