Why Superstore Deserves More Love

The sitcom may not be as well remembered as other workplace comedies, but it has a lot to offer, from lovable characters to hilarious moments and serious topics.

Over a decade after it ended its run on NBC , The Office remains one of the most popular sitcoms. The American reboot of Ricky Gervais' original BBC series quickly became bigger than its predecessor and influenced the genre.

Soon, there were other faux documentary-style shows like Parks and Recreation, Modern Family, and Abbott Elementary, or quirky and laugh-track-free workplace comedies like Brooklyn Nine-Nine. Coming out at the same time was NBC's Superstore. Despite running for six seasons on the network, the sitcom isn't as well remembered like the others are. From its lovable characters, hilarious moments, and serious topics, it deserves to be.

Now streaming on Hulu, Superstore is a comfortable, feel-good sitcom you can watch over and over again. Superstore isn't interested in being yet another story showing us the lives of well-off characters in New York City or Los Angeles. Instead, it takes the traditions of a workplace comedy and puts it in a unique yet familiar setting by following a cast of characters in a Wal-Mart-like superstore in St. Louis called Cloud 9.

This allowed for a wide variety of working-class people and built-in drama from differing personalities who normally wouldn't be together. Put The Office in a Wal-Mart and you have Superstore. This isn't a criticism. Superstore is far from a rip-off, but with series creator Justin Spitzer being a former writer and co-executive producer on The Office, the parallels are easy to spot





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