Analysis of why Superman considers Martian Manhunter the most feared Justice League opponent due to telepathy and powers.

Superman has faced countless villains over 88 years of publication, yet he identifies one fellow protector of Earth as the most terrifying potential opponent. In JLA issue number 86 from 2003, Superman explicitly names Martian Manhunter the most powerful being on the face of the Earth. This declaration comes from writer Joe Kelly and remains a significant benchmark for character power scaling in DC Comics history. The Kryptonian hero recognizes that fighting his Green Martian comrade poses a unique existential threat that no other villain or hero matches.

Retconned Weaknesses and Fernus Threat

Joe Kelly retconned J'onn J'onzz's deadly weakness to fire in that 2003 storyline. The narrative established this vulnerability as a genetic block placed by the Guardians of the Universe rather than a biological fact. Once that genetic block was removed, a dark alter ego named Fernus emerged unchecked. Superman had to confront this unleashed Martian version of his ally, which fundamentally changed the perception of the hero's safety. The story demonstrated that without this specific inhibitor, J'onn J'onzz became an uncontrollable force.

Also read The Martian Removed from Netflix as Home Alone and The Witch Join Lineup

Comparing Superman and Martian Manhunter Powers

Martian Manhunter possesses a suite of abilities that directly rival or exceed Superman's own capabilities. He boasts super speed, reflexes, agility, durability, stamina, and the power of flight. His Martian Vision is destructively strong and close to the power of Heat Vision while offering superior sensory detection. The Martian also displays super strength that potentially matches Kryptonians like Kal-El in physical exertion. Additionally, he utilizes regeneration, duplication, invisibility, and telekinesis to overwhelm opponents. This combination of physical and metaphysical tools creates a monster array of powers. Superman can weather damage and present superior threat saturation against most foes. However, the versatility of J'onn J'onzz makes him a difficult target to pin down. Even if Superman matches blows, the Martian can adapt instantly through shapeshifting. Going intangible allows him to bypass physical defenses entirely. These tactical advantages compound the danger significantly. The return of the fire weakness does not disqualify the threat because these other abilities remain fully operational. Shapeshifting and intangibility provide escape routes that physical punches cannot address. The kinetic force of the fight is only half the equation. The mental dimension adds a layer of complexity that changes the dynamic completely.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Telepathy as the Ultimate Weapon

Martian Manhunter's greatest asset is the telepathic corner of his abilities. He demonstrates planetary-level telepathy that allows him to read thoughts freely. He can project illusions, control minds, and probe deeply trained psychic defenses. In Justice League season 2, episode 26, J'onn J'onzz shattered the mental fortitude of Thanagarian lieutenant Paran Dul. He destroyed entire synapses during that confrontation without physical contact. Superman has no such training to defend against this specific type of attack. While the Man of Steel has withstood psychic attacks from other villains, Fernus proved how unprepared he would be. The telepathic capability is the real reason he should be feared by the Kryptonian. Shutting off electrical activity in the human brain is another terrifying application. This ability was shown in Absolute Martian Manhunter to be instantly lethal. It bypasses durability and strength entirely. The mind becomes the battlefield. Superman cannot punch a thought. He cannot absorb mental manipulation. This makes the Martian uniquely dangerous in a direct conflict. The fear is entirely justified by the mechanics of their powers.

Historical Context and Future Implications

This distinction was documented in a rather dated issue but remains relevant. The JLA: Tower of Babel story came out a couple of years before, where Batman's contingencies run amok. Those contingencies proved quite horrific for the team. Martian Manhunter has earned this distinction of being singled out. Recent massive upgrades to a certain half-Atlantean have shifted focus. However, Superman still sees J'onn J'onzz at the top of a list. The fear persists despite diminished power levels in some recent stories. Mark Waid's Justice League Unlimited showed a reduced power peak. Yet the core threat remains intact. The existential risk of a fallen Martian is a cornerstone of DC lore. Writers continue to explore this dynamic. The potential for tragedy is always present. Superman respects his ally but acknowledges the danger. This duality defines their relationship. It adds depth to the Justice League dynamic. The fear is not of malice but of power. The power is too great to trust lightly. The balance must be maintained. The stories continue to validate this perspective.