You can't just drop a Subaru WRX engine into an airplane, but it costs less than an airplane engine, and shares its flat-4 or flat-6 configuration.

Subaru is widely known for its symmetrical all-wheel drive and horizontally opposed engines. But not many people are aware that some of those flat-4 engines have been used to fly above the ground.

No, we are not talking about the old WRX STI rally cars doingWhile no certified production aircraft come fitted from the factory with a Subaru powertrain, they have become quite popular across the homebuilt aviation world. Amateur builders have spent decades adapting passenger car engines for light planes, treating the automaker's mass-produced hardware as a budget-friendly alternative to traditional aircraft powerplants.lay their cylinders flat on opposite sides of a central crankshaft, sharing the fundamental layout with air-cooled aircraft engines.

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The low profile allows the mill to fit inside a fuselage cowling without blocking the pilot's view over the nose, while the opposing pistons cancel out vibrations, which is crucial for a lightweight aircraft. Two crucial factors in repurposing Subaru engines to go airborne are cost and parts availability. Purpose-built aircraft engines are usually produced in small numbers, making them more expensive to buy and much pricier to maintain and rebuild.