Why Spurs Have A KAT Problem on Their Hands

NEW YORK — Going largely against the grain, the New York Knicks move together. Even for their postgame media obligations; their interviews often come in twos. '

Jun 5, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns and San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama battle for position in the fourth quarter during Game 2 of the 2026 NBA Finals at Frost Bank Center.

| Scott Wachter-Imagn Images NEW YORK — Going largely against the grain, the New York Knicks move together. Even for their postgame media obligations; their interviews often come in twos.

"It's all about team success," Karl-Anthony Towns said, solidifying that philosophy by answering a question about his matchup with Victor Wembanyama in broader terms after the Knicks took a 2-0 series lead in the NBA Finals. "We found a way to win these two games ... it's a shoutout to everyone coming together for the greater cause. " Towns spoke while Jalen Brunson listened.

The point guard had answered the first four questions of the evening, and deferred his duties to his 7-foot teammate for the next two — he'd had the better evening, after all. That was the topic of conversation across the arena.

"It's very different from previous series'," Wembanyama explained. "He's a good player. I mean, we just need to figure it outJun 5, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns and San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama look for the ball in the second half during Game 2 of the 2026 NBA Finals at Frost Bank Center.

| Scott Wachter-Imagn Images By the numbers, Towns hasn't completely taken over either of the first two games of the NBA Finals. Averaging 19.5 points and 12.5 rebounds, he's played a huge role in New York's offensive success this series, but, more specifically, he's found a way to limit Wembanyama. Towns has proven to use his size to barrel through the Frenchman.

Where most guards actively avoid him in the paint, Towns still gets to his spots down low. Asked again about that duel, Towns offered a more specific response. He's using the same philosophy the Spurs are when it comes to guarding him and Brunson. Averaging theof players in the playoffs with a minimum of 100 minutes played and 15 attempts, Towns has gone beyond his size to counter Wembanyama.

While the Spurs' star thrives roaming the paint, Towns forces him to guard the perimeter when matched up with him. The result is an open lane for other Knicks. The Spurs have seen such a strategy used before, but with the Knicks boasting the highest assist ratio in the playoffs, it works more effectively than it has in the past.

"Having somebody like KAT is a difficult cover," Spurs point guard De'Aaron Fox said. "That's what everybody tries to do: pull Vic away from the basket. Obviously, this team and the way they shoot the ball, the way they move the ball, we have to figure .

" Jun 5, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns shoots the ball against the San Antonio Spurs in the second half during Game 2 of the 2026 NBA Finals at Frost Bank Center. | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images In Game 2, Towns helped the Knicks build a 14-point lead on the road to put the Spurs on the brink of losing both home games to begin the series.

The obvious answer, for Wembanyama, was to become more aggressive. But he was significantly inhibited in the first half. Like in Game 1, when Wembanyama shot 2-for-11 from the field with five turnovers with Towns as his primary defender, the 22-year-old only shot four times through two quarters. Towns' productive outing, in contrast, made it seem like he was unstoppable.

"I think he's made some shots," the coach said postgame, "and he's a really good player. I don't think he's gotten everything he wanted. He played two good games. We have to make it tougher on him.

We've had some coverage breakdowns.

" When Wembanyama began to find his spots down low in Game 2, the Spurs mounted a comeback. Had it not been for an errant turnover when Wembanyama threw a pass off Stephon Castle's back, it might have gone to overtime or ended up a Spurs victory. That's the approach San Antonio is bringing with it to Madison Square Garden ahead of the most chaotic game of the season, complete"we need to be aggressive," Fox said of Wembanyama.

"That is what it is ... that was the reason that we were able to get back in the game. We need him to be him.

" Added Johnson: "I have to make sure there's environments that the ball finds him. I think he's got to make sure that he can't rely on that to get shots, as well.

" With Towns now set for his first NBA Finals game at home, the Knicks plan to lean on all of his capabilities to take a commanding 3-0 series lead. After nine seasons with the Minnesota Timberwolves, his moment in the spotlight feels overdue.

"You're trying to do a lot to win the game," Towns said, "and I think that, for us, we keep leaning on experience and we keep leaning on the word 'execution. ' I think we did a good job when we needed to executing, but we didn't do as well as we want to. " Again, the Spurs mirrored that mindset. Aware of their predicament, they also have a few adjustments in mind.

Atop the list is slowing down Towns.

"How many points did they score tonight? " Wembanyama asked rhtorically after Game 2, staring at the box score in front of him. "105? We can do a little bit better.

We can do better.

"Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendationsMatt Guzman is a sports journalist and storyteller from Austin, Texas. He serves as a credentialed reporter and site manager for San Antonio Spurs On SI. In the world of professional sports, he’s a firm believer that athletes are people, too.

He aims to spotlight the true, behind-the-scenes character of players and teams through strong narrative writing and sharp, hooking ledes.





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