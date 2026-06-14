Why Spotify Users Are Walking Away: Royalties, AI Music and a Return to Physical Media

An in‑depth look at the multiple reasons listeners are leaving Spotify, from low artist payouts and the influx of AI‑generated tracks to a growing preference for owning physical music formats.

Spotify has long been a dominant force in the music streaming market, generating more than 19.81 billion dollars in revenue in 2025. Despite its financial success, a growing segment of its user base is abandoning the service.

Some listeners are migrating to rival platforms, while others are moving away from streaming altogether. There is no single cause for this trend; instead, a combination of factors is prompting users to say no to Spotify. Our investigation of online discussions identified several recurring complaints. Poor royalty payouts to artists, the surge of artificial intelligence generated music, and the feeling of paying a monthly fee without actually owning any songs topped the list.

If you are considering leaving the platform or simply want to understand why some users are dissatisfied, the following analysis details the main drivers behind the exodus. The financial strain on musicians has intensified in the streaming era. Artists spend countless hours creating and touring, yet earnings from streams remain modest. Historically, music piracy already eroded revenue from physical sales, and the arrival of services like Spotify further reshaped the economics of the industry.

In Spotify's early years the company faced criticism for low compensation rates, prompting several high‑profile artists to withdraw their catalogs. The most notable withdrawal occurred in 2014 when a major pop star removed her entire discography over royalty concerns. Although Spotify revised its payout model in 2024 to improve support for creators, many musicians claim the changes are insufficient.

Reported payouts of three to four tenths of a cent per play lag behind competing services, leading fans who care about supporting their favorite musicians to question the value of using Spotify. This perception that the platform does not adequately reward artists has motivated a segment of listeners to seek alternative ways to back the music they love. A second, rapidly growing source of discontent is the proliferation of AI‑generated tracks.

The platform now hosts a noticeable number of artificial intelligence "artists" that have secured major record deals and generate large streaming volumes. Critics argue that this flood of synthetic music enables Spotify to keep royalty expenses low while real musicians struggle to gain visibility. Social media conversations on Reddit, Facebook and other forums reveal strong backlash against AI music appearing in personalized Discover playlists.

Many users feel that algorithmic recommendations, now populated with machine‑made songs, diminish the human connection that traditionally defines music sharing. The sentiment that algorithms are dictating taste, rather than fostering genuine cultural exchange, has driven some listeners to abandon streaming in favor of more authentic experiences. Beyond the artist‑related grievances, a broader cultural shift is influencing listening habits. Younger generations, particularly Gen Z, are rediscovering physical media.

In 2025, compact disc sales outpaced digital album purchases by a three‑to‑one margin, signalling a renewed appetite for tangible ownership. Physical formats such as vinyl, CDs and even cassette tapes provide listeners with a sense of permanence and personal connection that streaming cannot replicate. Owning a physical collection allows fans to enjoy music without ads, algorithmic interference or recurring subscription fees.

For many, the act of curating a personal library and experiencing an album from start to finish offers an intimacy that aligns with a desire for autonomy in an increasingly digital world. Finally, the social dimension of music consumption remains a potent factor. Listeners often cherish the excitement of discovering a new song through a friend, a radio broadcast, or a live performance. This human element is difficult to reproduce through algorithmic playlists, which can feel repetitive and homogenized.

Users report that the music they encounter on streaming services often mirrors what their peers are hearing, reducing the sense of individuality. By contrast, a physical collection reflects a diverse, eclectic taste shaped by personal experiences and interactions. These emotional and cultural considerations, combined with concerns over artist compensation and the rise of AI content, collectively explain why an increasing number of users are opting out of Spotify and, in some cases, streaming altogether





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