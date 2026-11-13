The SSA revealed a 3.6% COLA for 2027, marking the largest Social Security benefits increase since 2023 and averaging $75 more per month for retirees.

Legal expert warns of ‘economic espionage’ as Nvidia scandal rocks Silicon ValleyWhy inflation adjustments matter to retirees relying on Social SecurityThe COLA will boost benefit checks by 3.6% in 2027, starting with payments distributed for January.

That increase will amount to an average benefit boost of $75 per month for typical beneficiaries. Each year, the COLA is computed to account for inflation that occurred in the third quarter of the preceding year, and this year's inflation data from the months of July, August and September led to the 3.6% increase.

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Bill Sweeney, senior vice president of government affairs at AARP, spoke with FOX Business and said that for the "vast majority of Americans, theiris kind of the only thing in their retirement portfolio that is inflation-adjusted, and so it becomes really important for retirees, especially as they get older.

""This cost-of-living adjustment – it may not matter as much when you're 67 or 68 – but as you get into your 70s and 80s when it's no longer realistic for you to go back to work if you need to sort of fill in your budget, the COLA really does make sure that Social Security keeps up with rising costs," he said. Historically, pension plans were a bigger part of Americans' financial outlook, but as those have declined in recent decades, private savings and, which was your pension, your private savings and Social Security," Sweeney said.

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"The Gen Xers are the first generation really retiring with only those two stool legs left. " He said that "about half of people rely on Social Security for almost all of their income," adding that "about 20%, almost all of their income is Social Security, and so this COLA is really important for this group, especially for whom this is the difference between putting food on the table or not.

"The 2027 COLA will be the largest since 2023, when benefits got an 8.7% boost to account for the spike in As inflation eased in the past three years, the COLA shrank accordingly and came in at 3.2% in 2024, 2.5% in 2025 and 2.8% in 2026. "Social Security's cost-of-living adjustment is really critical to making sure that in years of high inflation, you don't fall behind," Sweeney said.