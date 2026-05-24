Plastic surgeon Dr Terry Dubrow has revealed the reason behind the sudden changes in appearance of many male celebrities. He attributes the changes to the increased use of upper blepharoplasty surgery on men, which can have drastic effects on masculine features. Dr Dubrow warns that while the procedure can be refreshing, it can also lead to distorted results if not performed correctly.

Plastic surgeons have revealed the shocking reason behind why so many male celebrities look unrecognizable recently. A slew of A-list men like Jim Carrey and Matthew McConaughey have sparked concern amongst fans in recent months after they debuted 'new faces' on the red carpet.

Some theorized Ozempic and quick weight loss is to blame for their shocking new looks. Others have wondered if they went under the knife. And according to plastic surgeon to the stars Dr Terry Dubrow, there's a very simple explanation for their change in appearance. He explained that many male stars are undergoing the same plastic surgery procedures as their female counterparts but warned that what works for women doesn't always work for men.

He said he believes many male stars are blepharoplasty or blephs, which is not as invasive as more serious plastic surgery procedures but refreshes the eye area. In major cities, the procedure costs upwards of $15,000. Dr Dubrow exclusively told Daily Mail that 'upper eyelid blepharoplasty is the procedure in men that is not only the most potentially feminizing, but also the most polarizing in its ability to change a man's fundamental appearance,' Dr Dubrow said.

'Upper eyelid blepharoplasty is the procedure in men that is not only the most potentially feminizing, but also the most polarizing in its ability to change a man's fundamental appearance,' he said. A slew of A-list men like Jim Carrey and Matthew McConaughey have sparked concern amongst fans in recent months after they debuted 'new faces' on the red carpet. The facial rejuvenation process involves removing skin, which results in less obvious hollowing around the eyes and a fresh appearance.

Doctors can also add fat to make people look more youthful and rested. The procedure is beloved by regular folks, stars and even plastic surgeons, who compare it to a 'mini facelift,' The facial rejuvenation process involves removing skin, which results in less obvious hollowing around the eyes and a fresh appearance. Doctors can also add fat to make people look more youthful and rested.

The procedure is beloved by regular folks, stars and even plastic surgeons, who compare it to a 'mini facelift,' Dr Dubrow is a plastic surgeon to the stars with expertise in performing upper blepharoplasty surgery. Dr Dubrow is a plastic surgeon to the stars with expertise in performing upper blepharoplasty surgery. , Dr Dubrow said that many people had been asking him about Jim Carrey's new look in particular.

The actor sparked cosmetic surgery rumors in March when he appeared looking noticeably different at an event. And he is not the only male Hollywood star who has been branded as unrecognizable recently. In December, X was flooded with posts about McConaughey's changing face after he stepped out at the Caring for Women Gala dinner and many felt that his features had changed immensely in a short amount of time.

Several celebrities have been under scrutiny for supposedly undergoing plastic surgery including Jim Carrey, Matthew McConaughey, Simon Cowell, Zac Efron, Scott Disick and Adam Levine.

Several celebrities have been under scrutiny for supposedly undergoing plastic surgery including Jim Carrey, Matthew McConaughey, Simon Cowell, Zac Efron, Scott Disick and Adam Levine, Dr Dubrow believes that if people opt for plastic surgery without thorough consultation, they might end up with results they dislike, he added that the results can vary greatly depending on individual features, The similar results obtained on the lab model is harder to achieve in real life due to a variety of factors, Dr Dubrow also noted that celebrity lookalikes are part of the aesthetic partfeedback, and this magic trick like characters mimic supremacy by employing search platform





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Male Celebrities Plastic Surgery Upper Blepharoplasty Dr Terry Dubrow Jim Carrey Matthew Mcconaughey Facial Rejuvenation Mini Facelift

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