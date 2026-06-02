Why Smart TVs Stick with HDMI Instead of DisplayPort

A comparison of DisplayPort 2.1 and HDMI 2.1, explaining why smart TVs don't include DisplayPort inputs despite its superior bandwidth.

For nearly two decades, HDMI has been the dominant standard for connecting devices to TVs, much like VGA was in the past. However, the latest DisplayPort 2.1 standard offers significantly higher bandwidth at 80 Gbps compared to HDMI 2.1's 48 Gbps, enabling higher refresh rate s and less compression.

This raises the question: why don't smart TVs include DisplayPort inputs? The answer lies in cost, consumer demand, and the existing ecosystem. While DisplayPort excels in PC gaming and high-end monitors, where users demand maximum performance, the average TV buyer prioritizes compatibility with consoles, streaming devices, and home theater systems that overwhelmingly use HDMI.

Moreover, manufacturers face additional licensing and component costs to implement DisplayPort, which would increase retail prices without providing a tangible benefit to most viewers. Even high-end TVs rarely need refresh rates above 120 Hz for typical content, and HDMI 2.1 already supports 4K at 120 Hz.

Consequently, the industry has little incentive to adopt DisplayPort, despite its technical superiority. Cost is a critical factor. Smart TV manufacturers must pay licensing fees for HDMI, but adding DisplayPort would require separate systems-on-a-chip and additional hardware, raising production expenses. These costs would be passed to consumers, who are unlikely to pay a premium for a feature they seldom use.

For the vast majority, HDMI 2.1 is more than sufficient: it handles 4K at 120 Hz, supports variable refresh rates for gaming, and can deliver 8K at lower refresh rates. Console gamers, a key demographic, rarely benefit from DisplayPort's extra bandwidth because modern consoles target 60 FPS or 120 FPS at most. Even high-end PC gamers who connect to TVs are a niche market; most opt for monitors with DisplayPort.

The few TV models that have included DisplayPort, such as some from Hisense, have not spurred widespread adoption. The added cost and complexity are not justified when the existing HDMI standard meets the needs of the mass market. Looking ahead, HDMI 2.2, which promises support for higher resolutions and bandwidth, is likely to reinforce HDMI's dominance. DisplayPort will remain the standard for PC monitors and professional displays, where daisy-chaining and extreme refresh rates matter.

For smart TVs, the ecosystem is built around HDMI, from set-top boxes to soundbars. Changing this would require a massive industry shift that manufacturers are unwilling to pursue. Even with DisplayPort's ability to handle 16K at 60 Hz, such resolutions are years away from becoming mainstream. In the meantime, HDMI continues to evolve, and consumer habits remain entrenched.

Therefore, while DisplayPort is technically superior, it is not a practical addition to smart TVs. The cost, lack of demand, and compatibility issues ensure that HDMI will remain the video connection standard for the foreseeable future





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