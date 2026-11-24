The Miami Dolphins' rebuilding project will revolve around their young players moving forward, certainly as we head into the 2027 season. But there also will be

Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Zach Sieler looks on during practice at Baptist Health Training Complex. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The Miami Dolphins' rebuilding project will revolve around their young players moving forward, certainly as we head into the 2027 season.

But there also will be a handful of key veterans who will be counted on to lead the way with what they do on and off the field, and one of those always figured to be defensive tackle Zach Sieler. His agent, Drew Rosenhaus, indicated as much on his most recent appearance on South Florida TV station WSVN.

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“I expect Zach to be back with the team next year,” Rosenhaus said. “I don’t think there’s going to be much debate about that. I’m pretty confident in talking to the team that he’s in their plans. I don’t ever speak for the team.

I’ll let them say when it comes to announcing whether a player will be back.

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"But I’ll just say from my perspective, based on conversations with the team, I’m confident Zach will be back. We don’t have any reason to think otherwise. ”Sieler will be 32 at the start of the 2027 regular season and the contract extension he signed in September 2025 has three years remaining with cap numbers between $21 million and $24 million annually.

That's not an egregious figure, but maybe a bit high for what still might be a rebuilding team in 2027. As it was, Sieler's cap number of $11 million this year is far ahead of that of any other player still on the roster, surpassing the second-place cap number of $6.7 million for tackle Austin Jackson. There's also the issue of the structure of Sieler's contract, which has no guaranteed salary remaining.

If the Dolphins were so inclined, they could release Sieler and save $8 million off their cap for 2027 or they could make it a post-June 1 release and save $16 million by spreading the dead cap hit over two years instead of one. But what we would expect is a contract restructure where his base salary could be converted into a signing bonus to lower his cap number — and keep him on the roster.

The Dolphins probably tipped their hand in regards to Sieler when they reportedly refused to entertain trade offers for him around the deadline. Sieler was the Dolphins' most productive interior defensive lineman because of his all-around ability against the run and as a pass rusher — and the gap between him and the rest of the position group was not insignificant.

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Beyond that, there always is the leadership aspect, with Sieler again serving as a team captain as well as having been selected by his teammates as their representative with the NFL Players Association. Perhaps more important than anything, the Dolphins do have some cap space available next year, so they don't need to be getting rid of quality players.

Alain Poupart is the publisher/editor of Miami Dolphins On SI, host of the All Dolphins Podcast, and co-host of the Dolphins Collective. Alain has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989 for various publications and media outlets, including Dolphin Digest, The Associated Press and the Dolphins team website.

In addition to being a credentialed member of the Miami Dolphins press corps, Alain has covered three Super Bowls , the annual NFL draft, the Senior Bowl, and the NFL Scouting Combine. During his almost 40 years in journalism, which began at the now-defunct Miami News, Alain has covered practically every sport at one time or another, from tennis to golf, baseball, basketball and everything in between.

The career also included time as a copy editor, including work on several books, such as "Still Perfect," an inside look at the Miami Dolphins' 1972 perfect season. A native of Montreal, Canada, whose first language is French, Alain grew up a huge hockey fan but soon developed a love for all sports, including NFL football. He has lived in South Florida since the 1980s.