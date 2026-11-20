Floyd, the North Philly native who played four NFL seasons, is using this second career as a chance to fulfill the goals and aspirations as a player. Next up: Villanova in his hometown.

Sharrif Floyd was in his defensive line meeting room earlier this week handing out gold coins to his Georgetown players. The coins, Floyd said, represent a symbol of unity within his unit.

They’re a small token of letting his players know that he sees and recognizes the good things they’re showing on the football field. The exchange that followed for the North Philadelphia native and former Minnesota Vikings first-round pick is proof of the type of impact Floyd wants to have in his second career as a position coach.

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“I’m giving them their flowers for how they’ve been playing and things like that, and how they prepare, and one says, ‘Hey, coach, I wanted to let you know, like I appreciate you too,’ And I was like, ‘No, doubt, and I know that, and I can feel that too,’” Floyd, the defensive line coach for Georgetown, told The Inquirer by phone. “Then he was like, ‘It’s not just because of how the year’s been going, it’s because you made this year fun.

’ And when I heard that, that kind of warmed me up inside because this ain’t typically a fun sport for most football players. ” Nine years removed from the premature end of his NFL career because of nerve damage after left knee surgery in 2016, Floyd is now at his fifth coaching stop since 2019.

That included a defensive coordinator role at Ben Franklin High School, a two-year run at Florida, his alma mater, from 2021-22 as a graduate assistant, and NFL roles with the Cowboys and Commanders as assistant defensive line coach. This is the first year that Floyd, 35, is fully in control of a defensive line room. One point of emphasis is to not curse at his players, or call “them outside their name or belittle anyone.

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” “I love every aspect of it in terms of how a football player needs to get ready for the game. And within it, now that I get a chance to teach guys to do that, it’s a blessing because I feel like in my eyes I’m everything that I didn’t want,” Floyd said.

“I’m everything I wanted my coach to be, and I’m everything that my coaches were. … I teach technique, I teach mental, I teach mindset, and the only thing I ask of my players is, you give me your ‘want to.

’ If you show me you want to do it and you want to go hard and you run into the ball with the maximum effort, I can give you the technique to teach you how to be really successful at what you do. ” Georgetown is traveling to face Villanova on Saturday near Floyd’s old stomping grounds.

He has been back in the city each of the previous three years because he coached for two of the Eagles’ NFC East division rivals. Floyd, who played just four seasons and 44 NFL games with Minnesota, is using this second career as a chance to fulfill the goals and aspirations as a player. Could that some day include being a head coach?

“Maybe in like the next five to 10 years, something like that. I need a couple more great years before I start talking head coach,” Floyd said.

“But with coordinator … I can see that in the next five to eight years, where I’m just trying to study in other positions to get ready to embrace the whole team as my own. “There’s things that I’m starting to wrap my mind around, but nothing I’m in a rush to do because before I move on to a different coaching position, I want to lock in and solidify a goal jacket as a defensive line coach because that was my goal as a player.

If I can achieve it as a coach, it’ll be just as satisfying. ” Eastern faces familiar opponent in playoffs On Sunday, a day after Eastern University clinched its second consecutive Middle Atlantic Conference title, the Division III playoff bracket was unveiled with a familiar opponent : Susquehanna University. It’s the team that ended Eastern’s dream season last year, when it finished 11-2 and won its second-round playoff game at home.

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But this time, coach Billy Crocker’s team will begin on the road, hoping to avenge its 29-0 loss in the third round of the D-III playoffs. Susquehanna’s offense ranks No. 22 in points scored per game , while Eastern’s defense is one of the best nationally, allowing the sixth-fewest yards and tied for the ninth-fewest touchdowns allowed this season .

The Susquehanna game could be the final one for Eastern quarterback Brett Nabb, the reigning MAC player of the year, in his illustrious career. He’s part of the first-ever recruiting class for the program. Eastern will need Nabb and lead running back Jeremiah Avrilien, both first-team conference selections, to power the run game, which ranks 29th nationally .

“Right now, that’s our strength. That’s what we do well. We run the ball well, and that’s to me, that’s coaching, right? ” Crocker told The Inquirer last month.

“That’s figuring out your kids, put them in the best position to be successful. … Brett Nabb is not an air raid quarterback. He’s not. He’s a very good quarterback for what he does, and that’s led to our success.

” Matt Campbell could join company with … Bill O’Brien? About a month ago, most Penn State fans probably felt the season was heading toward a colossal failure following a three-point loss to Michigan. The team was sitting at 3-4, with all four losses coming in Big Ten play, with two of them well within reach of a victory. A much-needed bye week has changed everything for Matt Campbell and the Nittany Lions in his first season at the helm.

Penn State has won three straight and will be massive favorites to beat a lowly Rutgers team on Saturday . If Campbell and the Nittany Lions can win the next two games against Rutgers and Maryland, he would tie former Penn State coach Bill O’Brien for the most wins in a debut season. O’Brien finished the 2012 season at 8-4, with Penn State ineligible to play in a bowl game that season.

Campbell’s best-case scenario could be finishing the season at 9-4, which he also did at his first head coaching stop at Toledo.